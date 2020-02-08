back

A Business Empire's Father-Daughter Bond

She's the richest woman in India and was just named chairperson of HCL Corporation, the empire she inherited from her father, Shiv Nadar. In 2017, this is how she described their relationship.

07/24/2020 3:27 PMupdated: 07/27/2020 10:07 AM
  • 606.5k
  • 175

Portraits

  1. 2:22

    Award-Winning Ferry Steers India Toward Solar Powered Future

  2. 3:00

    Activist Saket Gokhale On Being A Target For Violent Threats

  3. 2:25

    Agra Sikhs Recycle Old Turbans Into New Masks

  4. 1:55

    Kerala Breathless After Covid Roller-Coaster

  5. 3:11

    "Aren't Northeasterners a part of India?"

  6. 1:39

    Bengaluru Building Breaks Down

132 comments

  • Sunil
    a day

    Those who have nothing think about them HUMAN LIFE IS MORTAL

  • Eamin K.
    a day

    👌

  • Akansha B.
    2 days

    hamare field ka nepotism.😶

  • Sachit J.
    5 days

    y always feminism card.....its established that women r talentd n holding grt postions

  • Shashank B.
    5 days

    isse requirement lena padega Thu hi hire nikal saktha hai.

  • Sanjeet K.
    6 days

    please watch this....

  • Prabu B.
    6 days

    Anyway before become CEO she worked with all departments of HCL and all the levels.

  • Gracian D.
    08/02/2020 17:27

    Its just bullshit,she is throwing out...

  • Ruby N.
    07/31/2020 17:59

    Think she could hv hold this kind interview till she actually prove something! All the best though!

  • Vallatharasu K.
    07/31/2020 03:31

    CEO of HCL...

  • Meghana B.
    07/30/2020 15:50

    😇

  • Sahaya D.
    07/30/2020 12:26

    Nadar malhotra..😂

  • Balashankar
    07/30/2020 11:01

    Sorry.. Roshini..nadar.. Malhotra.. Thanking.. You...(tamilnadu/india🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 India.. The.. Great.

  • Balashankar
    07/30/2020 10:57

    Congratulations.... To.. ROSHINI... NADAR.. CHOWDARY.......As..CEO../HCL..CORPARATION..

  • Asish P.
    07/30/2020 10:06

    Antonio miano gandi is the richest women

  • Manisha S.
    07/30/2020 07:12

    👏🏻👏🏻

  • Chuba T.
    07/28/2020 16:00

    She deserves what she spoke.

  • Anupam C.
    07/28/2020 15:15

    Good one

  • Ravisankha S.
    07/28/2020 11:08

    Welcome to Sri Lanka 👏

  • Arunava D.
    07/28/2020 05:28

    Good morning

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.