Are Electoral Bonds Transparent?

Rs. 6,000 crores in political party coffers, and no idea where they came from.
58 comments
Abhishek S.2 days
Obviously bjp ko 6000crore gya h
Teji S.2 days
Ever heard words like "vassuli , haftaa , protection money , petti , khoka , TAX !!"
Rahul A.2 days
BJP got rs.5999 crore out of that.
Mohammad S.3 days
N
हर्ष क.3 days
सकल से साला ये हिंदुस्तानी लग रहा है मग़र ये अमेरिकन बनने की कोसिस क्यों कर रहा है
Subham S.3 days
You Brut is a foreign agency.. why should we trust you blockheads.. If we leave it upto you .. you could be the next East India company
Rivin S.3 days
Why would you put Arvind Kejriwal's pic up? AAP is one of the least funded mainstream parties in the country
Hashmi M.3 days
https://www.facebook.com/116191073101318/videos/394403824569913/
Viranber K.3 days
Bjp
Arafat K.4 days
ak is Best of in this 5 years
Vishal A.5 days
The policy they are talking about is to stop laundering of black money into political party by anonymous individuals so that people can only donate clean money to political parties.
Mirza O.5 days
Ab 2k ka note band nahi hoga .😁
Amit K.6 days
Black money
Santosh A.6 days
Funded by big pvt corporates, in lieu of favorable policy decisions
Simandhar R.7 days
95 percent are to BJP
Vivek K.12/11/2019 17:11
P.M..BJP
Lucky K.12/11/2019 15:55
Modi go back
C S.12/11/2019 09:12
Jiska paisa vahi sikandhar
Govind P.12/10/2019 07:18
90% BJP k paas
चौधरी स.12/10/2019 06:27
सबसे ज्यादा किसे मिला है ये तो बता दो ..