Dharavi Slums More Popular Tourist Experience Than Taj Mahal

Dharavi's slums just beat world wonder Taj Mahal as the better tourist destination on TripAdvisor. 😯

06/29/2019 2:57 AM
147 comments

  • Ja M.
    07/27/2019 08:05

    Fake news

  • Syed A.
    07/27/2019 06:52

    We have to improve the slums....

  • Syed A.
    07/27/2019 06:51

    Taj Mahal always best.....

  • Shaariq M.
    07/27/2019 04:30

    Its achievement or Shame???

  • Kumud S.
    07/26/2019 20:26

    Nice

  • Abdul W.
    07/26/2019 19:13

    Kuch bhi 🤣🤣

  • Bishant S.
    07/26/2019 17:21

    see this

  • Adil C.
    07/24/2019 15:52

    koi.baat.nahi.neeche.log. neeche.jagah.par.jaate.hai

  • Kanupriya C.
    07/24/2019 09:28

    Omg really

  • Hari K.
    07/24/2019 06:01

    go have fun buddy

  • Ashfaque R.
    07/24/2019 04:25

    I visited The Tajmahal 2 times

  • Muzammil A.
    07/24/2019 03:20

    Nothing can beat Taj 😊

  • Dinesh K.
    07/24/2019 02:16

    Great

  • Ansh G.
    07/23/2019 06:25

    Nhana

  • Moidul I.
    07/23/2019 06:15

    The Taj mahal

  • Kumar S.
    07/23/2019 05:22

    idhi aendhi ayya

  • Manoj K.
    07/22/2019 01:54

    Nice

  • Er S.
    07/20/2019 19:10

    🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭

  • Syed M.
    07/20/2019 14:35

    They came just to see what they can't see in their country that is poverty that is poor people. They wanna see how they live here how they survive in these little area, how they earn money. Foreigner clicking selfie with Indian slums is same as their selfie with tribal people of Africa.

  • Parmeshwar P.
    07/20/2019 07:26

    kids go to tajmahal .apan chalenge dharavi