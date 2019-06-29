Dharavi Slums More Popular Tourist Experience Than Taj Mahal

Dharavi's slums just beat world wonder Taj Mahal as the better tourist destination on TripAdvisor. 😯
Syed M.07/20/2019 14:35
They came just to see what they can't see in their country that is poverty that is poor people. They wanna see how they live here how they survive in these little area, how they earn money. Foreigner clicking selfie with Indian slums is same as their selfie with tribal people of Africa.
