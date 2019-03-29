back

India's Sky-Rocketing Space Ambition

Why is India so heavily investing in space? 🚀💸

03/29/2019 4:01 AMupdated: 03/29/2019 11:45 AM
  • 356.5k
  • 476

414 comments

  • Uzair H.
    05/24/2019 06:27

    Oh my gosh. I have so awful feelings for India. As coming years of Modi ji......?

  • Sonu S.
    05/23/2019 22:58

    എന്തൊക്കെ പറഞ്ഞിട്ട് എന്താ കാര്യം , ബിജെപി യെ അല്ലേ ജയ്യിപ്പിച്ചെ..

  • Parag A.
    05/23/2019 03:16

    Plz modih space meh kharash krkeh kya bharat kah unemployment ,farmers suicide ,development ho jaigah kyah first india ke sath fair kro is bar app ke sarkar nahi hogi

  • Debashish N.
    05/22/2019 14:19

    JAI modi

  • Tejas P.
    05/22/2019 12:50

    Brut is always against India and Indian achievements... And it'll be against it... Bloody bastards... Idhar ka khake, Thali me hi hagte hain bsdwale

  • Bidisha P.
    05/22/2019 07:21

    Schools are getting closed because of insufficient number of teachers as the government does not have enough money. If a significant part of the population remains illiterate then what is the use of a space program?

  • Sanjay G.
    05/20/2019 11:07

    I don't think Indian space program is high . Make % how is other countries on part of GDP

  • संतोष च.
    05/20/2019 02:24

    गजब मोदी जी

  • Manu J.
    05/19/2019 17:31

    Exit poll aa gye chutiyon.. Bhokte raho.

  • Jyotirmoy S.
    05/19/2019 10:42

    Proud Moment

  • Nirmal K.
    05/18/2019 16:05

    So what’s the problem?

  • Indra S.
    05/15/2019 09:48

    Good

  • Liju J.
    05/15/2019 06:02

    Mission shakti was not the big achievement of ISRO in space program. Chandrayan and Mangalyan is the biggest achievement of our ISRO.

  • Narola B.
    05/15/2019 04:23

    Verry naic

  • Ajay Y.
    05/14/2019 02:10

    Sale feku feku

  • Laius K.
    05/13/2019 18:00

    Show off....peoples are not getting food and eat grass or rats to survive and government are wasting money in shit..

  • Sumit Y.
    05/13/2019 07:26

    When other nations can go ahead and hack anything they want.. india is investing in space.. sound great..

  • Rudradeep D.
    05/13/2019 07:02

    Brut India is one of the most paid and Idiotic media don't trust this anti India channels... 😡

  • Pardeep K.
    05/13/2019 03:40

    Fake space fake operations . Earth is a close system . There is a natural dome on earth. No one can leave the earth . https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=dM7ukpCyYG0

  • Santosh K.
    05/12/2019 11:10

    तुम गधे हो और पोस्ट भी गधों वाली की है