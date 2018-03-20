back
McDonald's Fast Food Culture
McDonald's said last year it can't guarantee the quality of food in 40% of its Indian restaurants. This is unusual for a company that has built, and been criticised for, a fast food culture around the world.
03/20/2018 2:00 PM
Jagriti M.03/22/2018 19:19
Mehta]
Rachit P.03/21/2018 04:44
Nachiketa A.03/21/2018 01:52
The question is: how much of the fault lies with McDonald and how much with the Indian culture and it’s disrespect for rules and regulations! Let us make the Indian society better by all of us following the rules and regulations and respecting authority and position and stop paying bribes, and I could go on and on....
Hirendra G.03/20/2018 20:12
Beef ban was wrong and food is a personal preference. Period.
Mahesh D.03/20/2018 16:12
Tanya S.03/20/2018 15:04
Abhijeet P.03/20/2018 14:47
Zainub A.03/20/2018 14:26
