Mughal-Era Spectacles On Auction
These spectacular 17th century spectacles were recently auctioned in London... and they belonged to Mughal rulers: Jahangir, Shah Jahan and Aurangzeb.
01/11/2021 1:32 PM
114 comments
Shahrukh Z.7 hours
The wealth of South Asia auctioning in United Kingdom. The biggest looters in the history of mankind. They were thieves then, and now pretend to be humanitarians. What a shame.
Mridula M.15/11/2021 05:39
Unfortunately Sotheby's auctioning something that doesn't belong to their Country
Pallavi S.14/11/2021 18:01
Auction of stolen property
Sheela P.13/11/2021 07:05
Can these indian items be auctioned aren't they part of our national wealth
Syam N.10/11/2021 08:11
From Columbia Through Portugese to Mughal... Fine....... but how did they came to Birtish museum? 🤔🤔 And you are auctioning that as your own property... 😀 Go n f*ck yourself... 😌🙏
Meet H.08/11/2021 10:37
Why in London?
Rinmawia H.07/11/2021 06:37
Why British has looted all india's wealth
Nadim S.06/11/2021 17:19
The British thieves plundered the country and took the loot to Britain
Khan I.06/11/2021 06:09
East India company (east thief company)....
Ubaid U.05/11/2021 12:54
bhai ye miljayenge apki shop pe ?
Saram H.05/11/2021 06:11
Seal Sell Repeat.
Owais S.04/11/2021 16:42
Stolen from India shameful act.
Walter S.04/11/2021 15:34
This precious thing should be in an Indian museum. London should apologise for their misdeeds & return the valuables they stole from India.
Zain U.04/11/2021 15:22
How and why its being auctioned at London and who will get the auctioned money?
Ehtesham K.04/11/2021 11:26
ye shades apke liyay bane
S S.04/11/2021 08:48
The whole point being the Sothebyes is auctioning something that doesn't even belong to them is a crime of the highest order. Loot of the war in which the British Empire conveniently took from statues and idols to Mughal Empire cloths and jewels is an example of the sheer bigotry and double standards they have.
Gaurav S.04/11/2021 08:33
London is good place to sell CHORI KA SAMAN!! woh bhi auction laga k... Organisers for this or these kind of AUCTION are government protected THIEVES.
Arah A.04/11/2021 08:13
In salo nai humerai desh mai aak sab kuch chura leya bhot he ghatiya log h sale British walai harami
Salahin K.03/11/2021 22:00
And who stole it? The Brii'sh!
Zohaan K.03/11/2021 20:15
Thief Britishers shame on you give it back to India 🤬🤬🤬