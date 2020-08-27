back
TBT: Jaitley On Judges' Post-Retirement
“The temptation of occupying a Lutyens' bungalow for a retiring judge is a serious temptation.” Straight-shooter Arun Jaitley was in the opposition when he spoke about the dangers of post-retirement desires affecting pre-retirement verdicts. #tbt
Joseph I.10 hours
Good timing!
Chaman L.a day
Most relevant in the present scenario
Jiten S.2 days
I am agreed with Jaitley Ji😂😂
Raveendran P.3 days
BJP made it clear that post retirement appointment if Gogoi for the favourable verdicts he made during his tenure like Ayodhya case, Raphael corruption case are self explanatory
Harry B.3 days
Gaandu tha saala mar gaya
Yogesh B.3 days
- not only in judiciary it's happening all over...... look around - includi ng the dairyboard - while young qualified/competent professionals are hunting for jobs post retired officials are re-appointed as if there's dearth of talent......that's what's explained as a reason by one of the national boards while they were quizzed by the govt, audit & the press.......Jai Hind 🇮🇳
Ahmad N.4 days
Ranjan gogoi tasted the fruits of prejudgement verdicts and the present govt blamed Nehru for his nomination to upper house . Arunjately was remembered while Gogoi took the oath.
Larmo K.4 days
Talk more work less person. He was a pessimist person. Once he said his favourite opposition leader whom he respect most was Pranab Mukherji. Who is not talk too much like Manmohan Singh. Inspire ignoring many other Congress great leaders. It seems no respect for oppositions.
Pradeep N.4 days
Hez a prophet! Sathasivam ( governor of kerala), rajan gogoi ( mp ) and now bobde ( may be next law minister )
Vinay K.4 days
I agree ☝🏻, but need to remember “charity begins at home”
Harjot S.4 days
Ranjan Gogoi’s judgements were influenced with Rajya Sabha’s seat 😂😂
Inki K.4 days
What do Arun Jaitley and Independent judiciary have in common ? both are past tense.
Balraj J.4 days
Why was this guy not prosecuted like prashanty bhusan ?
Joseph A.5 days
Gogoi....
Naman N.5 days
-
K R.5 days
Becoming a Rajya Sabha MP is a job??!!
Nikhil P.5 days
U guyz gt favour judgements in CAA , kashmir issue , babri masjid case etc frm supremcourt without any fair trial... Gogoi helpd bjp without any hesitation n he gt MP seat .. now u guys making him as Assam CM ..... hypocrisy ka bhii koiii seema hoti he
Madhurpreet S.5 days
The man who destroyed economy. Fuck u in heaven.
Subash C.5 days
Dude u guys literally profiled judges, meddled in appointments, allegedly killed a judge ( loya), gave one a rajya sabha seat, transferred one when he asked the cops to file FIRs against rioters.... wow heard of something called conscience
Abdul T.5 days
His party preaches something and does the opposite...they are all liars and he was no exception...