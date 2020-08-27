back

TBT: Jaitley On Judges' Post-Retirement

“The temptation of occupying a Lutyens' bungalow for a retiring judge is a serious temptation.” Straight-shooter Arun Jaitley was in the opposition when he spoke about the dangers of post-retirement desires affecting pre-retirement verdicts. #tbt

08/27/2020 5:27 AM
  • 72.4k
  • 79

66 comments

  • Joseph I.
    10 hours

    Good timing!

  • Chaman L.
    a day

    Most relevant in the present scenario

  • Jiten S.
    2 days

    I am agreed with Jaitley Ji😂😂

  • Raveendran P.
    3 days

    BJP made it clear that post retirement appointment if Gogoi for the favourable verdicts he made during his tenure like Ayodhya case, Raphael corruption case are self explanatory

  • Harry B.
    3 days

    Gaandu tha saala mar gaya

  • Yogesh B.
    3 days

    - not only in judiciary it's happening all over...... look around - includi ng the dairyboard - while young qualified/competent professionals are hunting for jobs post retired officials are re-appointed as if there's dearth of talent......that's what's explained as a reason by one of the national boards while they were quizzed by the govt, audit & the press.......Jai Hind 🇮🇳

  • Ahmad N.
    4 days

    Ranjan gogoi tasted the fruits of prejudgement verdicts and the present govt blamed Nehru for his nomination to upper house . Arunjately was remembered while Gogoi took the oath.

  • Larmo K.
    4 days

    Talk more work less person. He was a pessimist person. Once he said his favourite opposition leader whom he respect most was Pranab Mukherji. Who is not talk too much like Manmohan Singh. Inspire ignoring many other Congress great leaders. It seems no respect for oppositions.

  • Pradeep N.
    4 days

    Hez a prophet! Sathasivam ( governor of kerala), rajan gogoi ( mp ) and now bobde ( may be next law minister )

  • Vinay K.
    4 days

    I agree ☝🏻, but need to remember “charity begins at home”

  • Harjot S.
    4 days

    Ranjan Gogoi’s judgements were influenced with Rajya Sabha’s seat 😂😂

  • Inki K.
    4 days

    What do Arun Jaitley and Independent judiciary have in common ? both are past tense.

  • Balraj J.
    4 days

    Why was this guy not prosecuted like prashanty bhusan ?

  • Joseph A.
    5 days

    Gogoi....

  • Naman N.
    5 days

    -

  • K R.
    5 days

    Becoming a Rajya Sabha MP is a job??!!

  • Nikhil P.
    5 days

    U guyz gt favour judgements in CAA , kashmir issue , babri masjid case etc frm supremcourt without any fair trial... Gogoi helpd bjp without any hesitation n he gt MP seat .. now u guys making him as Assam CM ..... hypocrisy ka bhii koiii seema hoti he

  • Madhurpreet S.
    5 days

    The man who destroyed economy. Fuck u in heaven.

  • Subash C.
    5 days

    Dude u guys literally profiled judges, meddled in appointments, allegedly killed a judge ( loya), gave one a rajya sabha seat, transferred one when he asked the cops to file FIRs against rioters.... wow heard of something called conscience

  • Abdul T.
    5 days

    His party preaches something and does the opposite...they are all liars and he was no exception...

