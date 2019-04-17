back

Why Bridges Are Collapsing In India

At least six people were killed when a foot overbridge collapsed in Mumbai on Thursday. It's the third deadly bridge collapse the city has seen in two years — and it's part of a larger problem across the country.

03/15/2019 11:27 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 3:00 PM
29 comments

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 06:02

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Brut India
    03/18/2019 14:21

    The Railways and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are both claiming the other is responsible for the deadly incident. https://scroll.in/article/916680/spirit-of-mumbai-has-collapsed-rage-and-frustration-on-social-media-after-cst-bridge-mishap

  • D'ana S.
    03/17/2019 11:38

    Engineers, Contractors and local MLA's are corrupted

  • Manisha K.
    03/17/2019 11:17

    The brut forgot to highligh Corruptions.. life of middle class is cheap in india

  • Sarabjit S.
    03/17/2019 10:01

    Bridge wahin banega

  • Abhinav R.
    03/17/2019 04:18

    Welcome to India - The corrupted politicians and corrupted leaders 😡

  • Tayam N.
    03/17/2019 03:50

    Poor India.. Don't have money 💰 to build good one 😂😂

  • Asif Q.
    03/17/2019 03:40

    RIP, condolences to the families of deseaded...This is what happens when Govts starts distracting people from basic issues to religion issues...

  • Sushant S.
    03/17/2019 03:37

    Modiji ka infrastructure development

  • Musafir H.
    03/17/2019 03:14

    :(

  • Neeraj H.
    03/17/2019 02:08

    As long as we have greedy politicians, bureaucrats and contractors nexus, we'll keep on having the quality of bridge, road and building infrastructures compromised. The British built Howrah Bridge and it still stands strong to this day.

  • Louis R.
    03/16/2019 14:03

    I'm sure... the man behind the collapse of the bridge is Nehru...

  • Kushal M.
    03/16/2019 08:48

    Aur kuch gandu o ko hindu rastra chahiye....

  • Muhammad R.
    03/16/2019 04:28

    Condolence with victims of Bridge Collapse

  • Nikhil K.
    03/16/2019 04:17

    This is what happened when too much corruption is on the roll. Let it audit officials, Engineers, contractor... each one of them is responsible for this continuous collapsing of bridges. Nobody is held responsible for this mishap ,no serious action is being taken against anyone. Who lost their lives due to negligency on the part of these people should get justice.

  • Mukesh K.
    03/16/2019 03:34

    All these bridges built in Congress rule!!!

  • Prateek T.
    03/15/2019 22:06

    , , ..ye dekho

  • Vishal M.
    03/15/2019 17:16

    The problem is incompetence & corruption at every levels!!...

  • Mahesh W.
    03/15/2019 16:31

    Tendering method has to change they should look for high quality but instead they look for L1 lowest bid category

  • Nataraj B.
    03/15/2019 14:04

    Some body said its curse of god

