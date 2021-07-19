back
‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’: The Best Scenes
It’s been 10 years since ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ hit screens, so its stars got together to recreate some iconic moments. Moshi Moshi! Thanks to Excel Entertainment for the footage.
19/07/2021 2:57 PM
Shoaib I.a day
“Khatarnaak bailo k aaage voluntarily jaan bachaake bhaag rahe ho to _____ ho tum!” 😂😂naz , remember?
Anika T.a day
Farhan never fails to amaze ❤️
Ibnat K.a day
It's been 10 years & this movie is still my most favourite of all.....
Shafeeq A.a day
All time favourite...👍👍
Rabi B.a day
Just yesterday once again i saw it
Sethulakshmi M.a day
One of my all time favorites 😍
Anjuman I.a day
Love love love this movie, Everyone worked sooo good in the movie!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Anubhav C.2 days
Someone throw away his phone man 🤭
Mynul I.2 days
Umair A.2 days
Yeh tou mentalyyyy sick hogya hai my bowaee 😄😄. What a movie to watch ❤❤
Itrat Z.2 days
Yeh and it’s only for buoysssss
Jushi S.2 days
Can't never get tired of watching this movie over and over again💕�ar
Akanksha S.2 days
It’s been 10 years already?!! I feel so old watching this😒
Murali M.2 days
Nostalgia
Anna K.2 days
Rifat B.2 days
Athiq A.2 days
u would love it bhai 😊
Sumaiya J.2 days
দেখ।
Rabia A.2 days
Love this movie, full of emotions, Friends, and a depths so beautifully narrated i must say❤️
Aswad H.2 days
