back

‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’: The Best Scenes

It’s been 10 years since ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ hit screens, so its stars got together to recreate some iconic moments. Moshi Moshi! Thanks to Excel Entertainment for the footage.

19/07/2021 2:57 PM
  • 2.4M
  • 2.1K

1083 comments

  • Shoaib I.
    a day

    “Khatarnaak bailo k aaage voluntarily jaan bachaake bhaag rahe ho to _____ ho tum!” 😂😂naz , remember?

  • Anika T.
    a day

    Farhan never fails to amaze ❤️

  • Ibnat K.
    a day

    It's been 10 years & this movie is still my most favourite of all.....

  • Shafeeq A.
    a day

    All time favourite...👍👍

  • Rabi B.
    a day

    Just yesterday once again i saw it

  • Sethulakshmi M.
    a day

    One of my all time favorites 😍

  • Anjuman I.
    a day

    Love love love this movie, Everyone worked sooo good in the movie!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Anubhav C.
    2 days

    Someone throw away his phone man 🤭

  • Mynul I.
    2 days

    ❤️

  • Umair A.
    2 days

    Yeh tou mentalyyyy sick hogya hai my bowaee 😄😄. What a movie to watch ❤❤

  • Itrat Z.
    2 days

    Yeh and it’s only for buoysssss

  • Jushi S.
    2 days

    Can't never get tired of watching this movie over and over again💕�ar

  • Akanksha S.
    2 days

    It’s been 10 years already?!! I feel so old watching this😒

  • Murali M.
    2 days

    Nostalgia

  • Anna K.
    2 days

  • Rifat B.
    2 days

    Best 💙

  • Athiq A.
    2 days

    u would love it bhai 😊

  • Sumaiya J.
    2 days

    দেখ।

  • Rabia A.
    2 days

    Love this movie, full of emotions, Friends, and a depths so beautifully narrated i must say❤️

  • Aswad H.
    2 days

    ♥️