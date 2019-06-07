back
11-Year-Old Teaches Engineering to Master's Students
Mohammed Hassan Ali from Hyderabad is 11 years old. And he's teaching engineering to students twice his age. What were you doing when you were 11? 😂
05/28/2019 5:27 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 10:43 AM
823 comments
Anuradha S.06/20/2019 03:55
A child prodigy, wonderful! God Bless him!
Anas K.06/18/2019 05:08
Eating sand or something. My god this kid is a wonder. I hope to see some great discoveries/inventions in the future under his belt.
