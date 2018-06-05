An Indian-American Once Again Wins The Spelling Bee

What do all these kids winning this spelling contest in the US have in common?
179 comments
Gregory B.03/19/2019 14:52
The real champion was the white kid that had to spell " Negus "...... kid is a hero...
Barbara R.03/10/2019 16:59
👋👍🏀🐩💋
Tenxin Y.03/10/2019 02:04
Thats was easy
Gonza A.03/08/2019 19:18
creia que no existian estos programas, solo en las peliculas pierden tiempo con estas tonterias
Ivan V.03/02/2019 20:25
He out here scrippen lol
Vinod J.02/26/2019 07:35
Actually I’m quite shocked at the dumb ppl complaining about memorizing, knowledge comes from being able to withhold information, the more information you have the more you can calculate extrapolate etc. y’all dumb or just lack memory to see how stupid your comment is?
Ramya K.01/25/2019 22:04
A
Ramya K.01/25/2019 21:56
A
Tayam N.01/22/2019 02:01
I can only see indians 😂
Reagan K.01/02/2019 17:23
Everytime I watched Indian American.
Kartheek N.06/13/2018 07:52
he worked for me :P
Kshitij K.06/10/2018 01:45
he is the one
Inteakhab M.06/09/2018 17:43
Rattafication.....and they are all Americans...not Indian-Americans..why do Indians want the credit for it ?
Reeta J.06/09/2018 17:04
Baut badiya congrats
Raaz S.06/09/2018 14:52
Wao... great bro
Showkath B.06/09/2018 13:59
indian daa 😍✌
Rattan K.06/09/2018 13:57
Well done karthik sir.
Vinitha R.06/09/2018 09:49
Brilliant & superb:) congratulations 👍🏻
Anupansh A.06/09/2018 09:38
Rahul gandhi must have won it if competition would held in India.
Aritra D.06/09/2018 09:32
eitai bolchhilam. Article ta por.