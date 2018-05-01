Artist Subodh Gupta's Unorthodox Work Material

The 5 weirdest things Subodh Gupta has made art out of.
74 comments
Prateek S.05/07/2018 20:08
No.5 was not art at all, that was psychotic
Akriti N.05/07/2018 19:53
broooo remember whoooo
Ankur G.05/07/2018 17:04
How many foreign artists u hv made fun of.none
Shashi P.05/07/2018 12:04
Are is subjective but garbage is no art. My 4 year old nephew can collect things in a basket too. Where's the challenge in this? Try acting all your snobbishness out to explain it as art, tatti to tatti hi rahegi. :-/
Shk A.05/07/2018 06:59
ye art hai matlab, apni media list bhi ka ek exhibition rakdo. Kya chuityapanti hai
Abhi B.05/07/2018 06:43
Art is shit. Shit is art. 💩
Vipin K.05/07/2018 04:28
A R T
Nitin N.05/06/2018 13:25
Gupta ji accha chutiya bana rahe ho, pakke baniya ho
Akhil T.05/06/2018 13:02
Who ever made this video deserves only to be in some bollywood gossip channel. Art is the interpretation of the artist. Installation art seems to be way above this team. Basic scenes.
Khushi G.05/06/2018 10:41
Aarushi Gupta
Rohan M.05/06/2018 06:00
comments dekh.
Akash S.05/06/2018 04:43
the humanity 😒
Mohsin A.05/06/2018 02:16
Baba dhongi hai 😂
Vibu K.05/05/2018 18:25
The misconception about art is that we think art is beautiful, art is freedom, art is good, art has some message, art enriches lives...but the thing is we like only this half of the spectrum...art can also be nasty, meaningless ,ugly, no message crap ...art could be anything! It's the beholder who sees the value in it...and this art collector to show off how eclectic his perception is glorifies shit and makes it valuable and the trend sets in...a reality that most of us can't digest
Anish V.05/05/2018 16:12
same like you
Rohan G.05/05/2018 14:02
He's the exposition guy from Paris
Megha A.05/05/2018 13:04
😑😑
विभोर ज.05/05/2018 08:16
Subhor Gupta
Vishnupriya S.05/05/2018 06:17
- Our office campus chose wisely. Imagine if they had picked 4 or 5?
Mandeep S.05/05/2018 01:48
for TEDx maybe 😂