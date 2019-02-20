back
Cobrapost: Celebs Will Tweet Political Messages for Cash
Can Indian celebrities be convinced to spread political messages for cash? That's the latest assertion of investigative website Cobrapost. 🐍
02/20/2019 3:43 PMupdated: 02/20/2019 4:17 PM
455 comments
Cemon S.03/23/2019 10:00
मेंने social media पर बहुत रिसर्च की और पाया.. चमचे मोदी जी की बुराई तो खूब करते है पर कभी भी राहुल की तारीफ नही कर पाते।☝️🤣🤣
Prerna B.03/23/2019 06:05
aunty watch this..
Abhay A.03/22/2019 20:36
Sab ke sab mile huyee he madarchod ke bache 😂😂
Ajay M.03/22/2019 18:22
Brut ki jali jali 🤣🤣
Pratik K.03/22/2019 17:40
Bik gaya hai Bollywood!!!
Amardeep M.03/22/2019 17:01
Perfect guy to play Modi😂
Sarwari D.03/22/2019 15:12
oh no
Amartya C.03/22/2019 15:08
Vivek oberoi taking bribe and now playing the biggest fraud of the country
Rahul P.03/21/2019 19:07
Avneet M.03/21/2019 17:40
not for movies For social media promotions! But video dekh
Ved C.03/20/2019 20:55
Bhadva sala
Babu B.03/20/2019 09:19
Sara duniya bikta hai paiso key samne, only celebs hi nai
Abhishek T.03/20/2019 03:34
only modi ji.
Manish K.03/20/2019 02:47
Himanshu M.03/18/2019 17:01
Yeh video 2019 ke election se phle hi realized honi thi modi ke tym pe congress ke tym pe thodi hogi hna 😁😁
Ayesha S.03/18/2019 12:43
celebrities can do anything for money...
Ketki S.03/17/2019 15:59
Uttam Shetty you were talking about this right.
Aishwarya K.03/17/2019 14:25
see sunny Leone was a part of this.. I told ya
Shaan K.03/16/2019 13:21
Maximum bollywood personalities hv same moto to earn money and sell their souls for quick bucks
Akshay B.03/16/2019 09:10
NaMo for PM