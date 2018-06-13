back

Could This 4-Year-Old Be India’s Youngest Author?

Ayan Gogoi Gohain, a 4-year-old from Assam, published a book called Honeycomb. 📝

06/13/2018 12:00 AM
169 comments

  • Geeta C.
    07/02/2018 05:14

    That is simply amazzzzzzzing. What a little Champion he is! Congratulations to this wizard.

  • Shubrojyoti N.
    06/29/2018 02:20

    Lakhimpur me itna talent chupa h.

  • Neha S.
    06/28/2018 17:05

    I still watch Shinchan :(

  • Dipankar D.
    06/28/2018 15:47

    You r great man,

  • Gourav R.
    06/28/2018 05:47

    Very cute

  • Raj T.
    06/27/2018 17:54

    Result of good parenting 👍

  • Dipali B.
    06/27/2018 13:46

    Best of luck

  • Debasis D.
    06/27/2018 13:18

    Yes he is genius...

  • Manpreet K.
    06/27/2018 09:07

    God ble$$ u

  • Shweta S.
    06/27/2018 08:40

    - hahaha... Let's C dear... Saanvi madam kya karti hai

  • Abhimaan S.
    06/27/2018 06:47

    mein es umer mein mummy se kehta tha "Mene kr li" aur ye baccha..........Indeed the next generation is smarter.

  • Sukirti G.
    06/27/2018 06:22

    .. Next apni Sanvi hogi 😁

  • Sushma S.
    06/27/2018 06:12

    Congratulations

  • Shemona G.
    06/27/2018 05:41

    bro look at this

  • Gurpreet S.
    06/27/2018 05:11

    Bc 4 saal ke bachche ne kitaab likh di, yaha abhi tak ni pata karna kya hai😓

  • Ankit K.
    06/27/2018 03:24

    .. Honey comb ???

  • Fatema R.
    06/26/2018 11:37

    God bless you

  • Deepak S.
    06/26/2018 11:25

    you must be knowing this boy...

  • Rajnesh C.
    06/26/2018 07:51

    Wow

  • Karan G.
    06/25/2018 13:48

    What do u want me to do?