back

George Clooney, Fighter For The Oppressed?

If you're a failed journalist, there is hope. 😂

05/14/2019 8:25 AM
  • 162.2k
  • 62

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Speaks To Brut India

  2. Deepika Padukone In Tears At Chhapaak Trailer Launch

  3. Taapsee Pannu Shuts Down Troll In The Audience

  4. Sushmita Sen’s Young Daughter Writes On Adoption

  5. What Goes On Inside The Bigg Boss House?

  6. 3 Andaz Apna Apna Silver Jubilee Secrets

41 comments

  • Beverly C.
    07/07/2019 23:30

    Not just a pretty face.......... .......someone who cares!

  • Harsh T.
    06/25/2019 04:40

    *Everyone At Times Now, Aaj Tak, Republic, ABP* go crazy!

  • Mayur G.
    06/22/2019 14:17

    No talent .What?

  • Saurabh A.
    06/20/2019 09:14

    "If you're a failed journalist, there is hope." Let your people know.

  • Aash M.
    06/16/2019 06:27

    & I'm that failed journalist

  • Supratik C.
    06/13/2019 12:35

    if you loose hope remember this video

  • Lucky N.
    06/10/2019 05:57

    I am a failed journalist I must say. 😅

  • Akhilesh T.
    06/08/2019 10:36

    Don't worry! :p

  • Abbasaliv A.
    06/07/2019 06:53

    Nice aktar

  • Shaon R.
    06/04/2019 17:39

    A Great Bruce Wayne, but the worst Batman ever!

  • Anwita B.
    06/03/2019 08:25

    Amaar chaap for eternity. :')♥️

  • Nijam A.
    05/30/2019 11:50

    do you know Arnab....

  • Mohammed T.
    05/28/2019 16:16

    Keep in mind that you also have to look like George Clooney

  • Loukham R.
    05/28/2019 15:20

    Fuck that. There are a few Indian journalists.. They are not just failed but sold-out too.. And dang, they are wealthier than Clooney.. And no conscience whatsoever to feel sorry.. They don't even see guilt, when they look into their children eyes..

  • Aling S.
    05/28/2019 07:38

    Hey.. Isn't he a roleplayer frm Batman... And robin

  • Raktim K.
    05/21/2019 06:36

    Still waiting for you to go to Canada and take those immigrants into your house there George Clowny

  • Amartya C.
    05/21/2019 03:53

    He said acting doesnt require talent...well yea if we see your performances , sure can tell lol

  • Carol G.
    05/20/2019 23:30

    He is not an American

  • Lisa G.
    05/18/2019 13:57

    12years later 😱

  • Elizabeth J.
    05/18/2019 00:50

    Man he is dead gorgeous 😍😍😍😍😍