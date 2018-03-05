back

India’s Bird Man

This man feeds his peckish companions 60kg of rice every day! #friendshipgoals

03/05/2018 2:27 PM
  • 1.2m
  • 73

38 comments

  • Kris R.
    03/07/2018 10:37

    Like you mom

  • Krishan M.
    03/07/2018 10:01

    Nic

  • Satnam S.
    03/07/2018 09:50

    Danushkodi

  • Syed S.
    03/07/2018 08:15

    Open that link watch, like and share only Youtube link

  • Mohit G.
    03/07/2018 08:15

    Gr8 job dear.. A heartful salute to u.. Thanks God there is someone on our earth having humanity

  • Kiran K.
    03/07/2018 07:12

    SOME DAY I WILL BE SAME TOO

  • Jasmin M.
    03/07/2018 07:06

    superb servce sir

  • Prafull B.
    03/07/2018 06:47

    Nice pic

  • Kushal B.
    03/07/2018 06:09

    That is awesome.....god bless him.

  • DrAditya V.
    03/07/2018 04:33

    Krishna Viras

  • Ranu G.
    03/07/2018 04:03

    Nice

  • Jyotika J.
    03/07/2018 03:34

    I love parrot...

  • Anjali P.
    03/07/2018 03:33

    😂

  • Samiur R.
    03/07/2018 03:31

    told you about him didn't I?

  • Ursa M.
    03/07/2018 03:02

    good people are there

  • Charitha S.
    03/07/2018 02:33

    😂😂

  • Jaspal G.
    03/07/2018 01:44

    Nice vdo

  • Ashraf K.
    03/07/2018 00:31

    Ramrajkumar Kumar r they Making fun of this man

  • Mohit B.
    03/06/2018 19:18

    Pranav Patil

  • Bharti D.
    03/06/2018 19:02

    Love it💕💕💕