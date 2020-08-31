back
Indian Logos And Their Incredible Stories
A businessman started a tea company to spread harmony. Another built a brand on the memories of the daughter he lost. The stories behind India's iconic logos...
08/31/2020 5:27 AM
23 comments
Murad A.13 hours
So finally found the culprit. It was Ravi shankar who made millions go into depression with his depressing pungi
Joy C.18 hours
Original Doordarshan logo was fantastic and encapsulated a Powerfull vision
Manoj C.a day
Nice
Ramesh D.2 days
Karsan patel sold initial powder packages on bicycle direct to the customers without branding. Like in the local vegetables market. He caught better marketing strategies later..
Ratna D.2 days
What was wrong with the original DD logo? What's modern about the new one? Useless changes Very interesting video
Joseph M.2 days
all indian teas are a diaster now taste like chemicals
Nitish K.3 days
First time some really different information I saw on internet...else mostly the information is repetitive
Rahul O.3 days
Suraj D.4 days
Actually I was showing my aunty this vedie and she was so inspired but as soon as she saw kajol and sharukh and salman. She said what all they doing here ..I said brut is showing visualls explanation...so just a small feedback show something better visuals
Ashraf A.4 days
Never knew that about nirma..RIP
Vikram S.4 days
It's really informative nd explorer
सोनू क.4 days
Ek baat sher aur kute ek saath ache nahi lagte.
Samrudhii S.4 days
reason behind WaghBakri name!
Suhasini J.4 days
Woul like to know more about Indian products & Adds.
Vishal J.4 days
Jaswant S.5 days
Bagh bakri chai is great. While trvelling from jorhat to Dibrugarh you see sea of tea garden and you feelas if you are trvelling in green sea.itwas in65 66. One of tea garden was Baghmari ie tea planation garden are so big that Bagh eater come sometimes. As regards song when my first grand daughter came I was singing asong which you me seein thatis ga ga gage ne raja phabe nee rani raje ga ga ggae ga gagee ne raja phabe ne raja rajee and nee mera goloo nika jaya as she was goal goal.
Md S.5 days
Love this video ❤️
ChallaKrishnaiah G.5 days
🙏👍👍👍 What about "Murphy " (Radio) ?
Ritesh P.5 days
Kudos to Editor
Sandeep K.5 days
महत्वपूर्ण सूचना।👍