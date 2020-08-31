back

Indian Logos And Their Incredible Stories

A businessman started a tea company to spread harmony. Another built a brand on the memories of the daughter he lost. The stories behind India's iconic logos...

08/31/2020 5:27 AM
  • 149.9k
  • 38

    Indian Logos And Their Incredible Stories

23 comments

  • Murad A.
    13 hours

    So finally found the culprit. It was Ravi shankar who made millions go into depression with his depressing pungi

  • Joy C.
    18 hours

    Original Doordarshan logo was fantastic and encapsulated a Powerfull vision

  • Manoj C.
    a day

    Nice

  • Ramesh D.
    2 days

    Karsan patel sold initial powder packages on bicycle direct to the customers without branding. Like in the local vegetables market. He caught better marketing strategies later..

  • Ratna D.
    2 days

    What was wrong with the original DD logo? What's modern about the new one? Useless changes Very interesting video

  • Joseph M.
    2 days

    all indian teas are a diaster now taste like chemicals

  • Nitish K.
    3 days

    First time some really different information I saw on internet...else mostly the information is repetitive

  • Rahul O.
    3 days

  • Suraj D.
    4 days

    Actually I was showing my aunty this vedie and she was so inspired but as soon as she saw kajol and sharukh and salman. She said what all they doing here ..I said brut is showing visualls explanation...so just a small feedback show something better visuals

  • Ashraf A.
    4 days

    Never knew that about nirma..RIP

  • Vikram S.
    4 days

    It's really informative nd explorer

  • सोनू क.
    4 days

    Ek baat sher aur kute ek saath ache nahi lagte.

  • Samrudhii S.
    4 days

    reason behind WaghBakri name!

  • Suhasini J.
    4 days

    Woul like to know more about Indian products & Adds.

  • Vishal J.
    4 days

    ,

  • Jaswant S.
    5 days

    Bagh bakri chai is great. While trvelling from jorhat to Dibrugarh you see sea of tea garden and you feelas if you are trvelling in green sea.itwas in65 66. One of tea garden was Baghmari ie tea planation garden are so big that Bagh eater come sometimes. As regards song when my first grand daughter came I was singing asong which you me seein thatis ga ga gage ne raja phabe nee rani raje ga ga ggae ga gagee ne raja phabe ne raja rajee and nee mera goloo nika jaya as she was goal goal.

  • Md S.
    5 days

    Love this video ❤️

  • ChallaKrishnaiah G.
    5 days

    🙏👍👍👍 What about "Murphy " (Radio) ?

  • Ritesh P.
    5 days

    Kudos to Editor

  • Sandeep K.
    5 days

    महत्वपूर्ण सूचना।👍

