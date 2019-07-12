back

Kangana Ranaut Calls Journalists Anti-National

This outspoken critic of sexism and nepotism is breathing fire at journalists now. Using a dash of nationalism.

07/12/2019 9:11 AM
  • 2.1m
  • 4.0k

3685 comments

  • Ashish M.
    10/21/2019 15:35

    ये वो journalist हैं जिनको नंगे बदन steamy talent दिखता है और भारत के वीर इतिहास इन्हें toxic patriotism... कंगना जी ने बिल्कुल सही जवाब दिया!

  • Kinsley R.
    08/25/2019 01:20

    https://www.leisuremartini.com/6-lies-kangana-ranaut-lying/?fbclid=IwAR26iEdQaBAHaU2O16A8UMr1DbkJprDOnoV-sI8Jg2P9HjKZbpAtACrsYUk

  • Joseph P.
    08/19/2019 20:15

    Nice 👍

  • Pawan C.
    08/15/2019 07:40

    Sherni

  • Bikram T.
    08/15/2019 06:58

    HI KESE HO

  • Kushl T.
    08/15/2019 06:28

    Good kangana

  • Sanjay V.
    08/15/2019 06:22

    Salo himachal ki sherni hai darne mai se nhi darne balo mai se hai ye.jio fad do sabke mam💪👊👊

  • Pradeep V.
    08/15/2019 04:25

    Media Matters for India my foot...ha ha.... Ha... Kangna is Princess from Himachal...love you Kangna

  • Santosh V.
    08/15/2019 02:47

    जय हो जय जय हिंदुस्तान

  • Hindustani S.
    08/15/2019 02:15

    Sara desh apke sath h mam Nice words 🌼🌻🌹🌺🚩🇮🇳

  • Rajesh S.
    08/15/2019 02:06

    Jai Hind

  • Sunny R.
    08/14/2019 20:10

    She is so so drug fucked that she doesn’t even know what she is saying

  • Nishant S.
    08/14/2019 18:41

    Media matters ko ban kro.. anti national aur anti BJP walo ka organisation hai ye .

  • Kanchan A.
    08/14/2019 17:19

    Well said kangna.

  • Mohammad S.
    08/14/2019 16:03

    Where s andh bhakt

  • Sushil N.
    08/14/2019 13:35

    Wha phadan

  • Pushpanjali S.
    08/14/2019 12:12

    Well said

  • Sharvan K.
    08/14/2019 09:16

    You are always correct

  • Vishu P.
    08/14/2019 08:35

    Jai Hind

  • Rofkul I.
    08/14/2019 07:27

    Badari.Randi ssli