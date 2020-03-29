back

Kareena Kapoor On Nepotism And Body Positivity

“So many superstar children have not made it.” But Kareena has. Here she speaks about being a Kapoor and the sister of “superstar” Karisma. Thanks to PinkVilla for the footage!

03/29/2020 2:57 PM
58 comments

  • Isha K.
    9 hours

    I think it’s very unfair of her to brush the topic of nepotism under the carpet. She has overacted for years and years, still doesn’t act well. Most of the people don’t get such opportunities.

  • Dima J.
    20 hours

    don't you think she says "you know" a little too much? 🤔

  • Adaora M.
    a day

    You know, you know, you know, you know, you know.....

  • Muna M.
    2 days

    Its been years shes here n hes asking that rotten question HOW DIFFICULT WAS IT TO CONVINCE YOUR PARENTS? srsli, get over that rubbish script

  • Assama A.
    2 days

    What struggle! Yr grandfather opened film studios for u all. Ask those that struggled

  • Akshay P.
    2 days

    What the fuck is she talking abt struggle?? Her grandfather was the owner of RK Studios!!! Oh come on dear!!! If she had to struggle, then what did kangana ranaut do? What did malika sherawat do? What did rajkumar rao do?? You dynastic film people have blocked the way for so much talent of people from all over India!!! Just shut the fuck up!

  • Alisha K.
    3 days

    Its karishma not Charisma

  • Bidushi M.
    3 days

    OMG her accent, ,🙄

  • Sajad S.
    5 days

    I,reaily,love,u,like,u,fann,u

  • Hema S.
    5 days

    My dm fav. Actress

  • Aruni D.
    5 days

    what a hypocrite

  • Somnath B.
    5 days

    Lol bollywood is a joke. Who even watches their movies, anymore? Retards?

  • Harish B.
    6 days

    Love you

  • Shubh Y.
    6 days

    Fuck it

  • Sahiba N.
    6 days

    More than Kareena, I feel like killing the anchor. What dumb questions. And saying nepotism gave us Lolo and you. Wow. All hail the interviewer.

  • DrUpasana J.
    6 days

    😍😍😍😍😍

  • Suchita K.
    6 days

    We could play a drinking game, whenever she says " U know " ! 😂😂😂

  • Zakiya A.
    6 days

    you know you know you know.....

  • Abhaydeepsinh G.
    6 days

    Nepotism have changed mening of struggle.

  • Binny J.
    6 days

    अंबानी ने आणलीय Rolls Royce chi गाडी, कारण आमच्या ताईंनी घातलीय आज नवारी साडी 🔥