Kareena Kapoor On Nepotism And Body Positivity
“So many superstar children have not made it.” But Kareena has. Here she speaks about being a Kapoor and the sister of “superstar” Karisma. Thanks to PinkVilla for the footage!
03/29/2020 2:57 PM
58 comments
Isha K.9 hours
I think it’s very unfair of her to brush the topic of nepotism under the carpet. She has overacted for years and years, still doesn’t act well. Most of the people don’t get such opportunities.
Dima J.20 hours
don't you think she says "you know" a little too much? 🤔
Adaora M.a day
You know, you know, you know, you know, you know.....
Muna M.2 days
Its been years shes here n hes asking that rotten question HOW DIFFICULT WAS IT TO CONVINCE YOUR PARENTS? srsli, get over that rubbish script
Assama A.2 days
What struggle! Yr grandfather opened film studios for u all. Ask those that struggled
Akshay P.2 days
What the fuck is she talking abt struggle?? Her grandfather was the owner of RK Studios!!! Oh come on dear!!! If she had to struggle, then what did kangana ranaut do? What did malika sherawat do? What did rajkumar rao do?? You dynastic film people have blocked the way for so much talent of people from all over India!!! Just shut the fuck up!
Alisha K.3 days
Its karishma not Charisma
Bidushi M.3 days
OMG her accent, ,🙄
Sajad S.5 days
I,reaily,love,u,like,u,fann,u
Hema S.5 days
My dm fav. Actress
Aruni D.5 days
what a hypocrite
Somnath B.5 days
Lol bollywood is a joke. Who even watches their movies, anymore? Retards?
Harish B.6 days
Love you
Shubh Y.6 days
Fuck it
Sahiba N.6 days
More than Kareena, I feel like killing the anchor. What dumb questions. And saying nepotism gave us Lolo and you. Wow. All hail the interviewer.
DrUpasana J.6 days
😍😍😍😍😍
Suchita K.6 days
We could play a drinking game, whenever she says " U know " ! 😂😂😂
Zakiya A.6 days
you know you know you know.....
Abhaydeepsinh G.6 days
Nepotism have changed mening of struggle.
Binny J.6 days
अंबानी ने आणलीय Rolls Royce chi गाडी, कारण आमच्या ताईंनी घातलीय आज नवारी साडी 🔥