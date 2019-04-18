Lost In Translation: Rahul Gandhi Struggles To Be Heard In South India

This hilarious exchange between Rahul Gandhi and his translator will leave you in splits 🤣🤣🤣
10246 comments
Babu J.3 days
Super comedy peace and joker 😂😂😂😂😂🙌🙌🙌
Shrinidhi M.12/02/2019 05:08
Funny fellow
Asra B.12/01/2019 15:47
He could have hire a translator but he didn't...his simplicity is his power
Anuja M.11/23/2019 08:59
hey bitch. Hw u .?
Mahima S.11/23/2019 06:23
too funny
Jyotshna Y.11/19/2019 21:50
watch this 😂😂
Ankit C.11/04/2019 18:23
😛😛
Mayur K.11/03/2019 20:20
bhai isko dekh
Narahari M.10/31/2019 04:39
Besaram duo
Samaria T.10/30/2019 17:39
Ta lawm😂😂
Chandu B.10/29/2019 16:21
Jai bhim satiyo
AN A.10/25/2019 00:49
I. Am. Like. RAGHUL. Gandhi. Good. Brest. GOVERMENT. Speak. Good.
Guru A.10/24/2019 03:12
I like Rahul Gandhi's bold speech without fear and the translator may needs deep mind to translate aligning with Ragul's expression regarding aircrafts. I have drafted "Jewel Thief" with the mind aligned with my master Thiruvalluvar and If I release my newsletter, Rahul Gandhi may be sponsoring money to IT to reveal the fantastic Aircraft master's creativity for the worldwide minds. Thiruvalluvar's teaching is for deep minds by loving the mist language Tamil which is most convenient to becoming supremo with English too but hindi will assist supporting Tamil to expose weakness in English too
Deto A.10/12/2019 22:05
And the end of elaction this guy must tell...is translator ki waja say hum sala elaction har gia hay
Effi J.10/12/2019 18:28
ka thi🤣
Navdeep Y.10/11/2019 02:08
😂😀
Ziya A.10/03/2019 16:16
Plz change the translator 😂😂😂😂😂
Sohail A.09/26/2019 15:06
hilarious
Chandran P.09/26/2019 03:51
ചിരിച്ചു ചിരിച്ച് ആരെങ്കിലും ചത്തെങ്കിൽ പാർട്ടി ഉത്തരവാദിയല്ല
Sudarshan S.09/23/2019 18:48
Rahul gandhi banda sahi hai par iski kismat kharab h 😂😂😂