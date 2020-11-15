back
Malayalam Singer Sithara’s Appeal To Haters
Sithara Krishnakumar posted this heartfelt message about the negativity and offensive comments she received on her social media posts. Her message to her followers: let’s choose our words carefully and have a civil discourse.
15/11/2020 2:57 PM
- 479.5K
- 5.4K
- 371
- 4:59
340 comments
Jasmine K.2 days
One hell of a woman, kudos 👏👏
Rajesh V.2 days
People don't have better work.they rather spend their work by foul comments on others.smart people keep quiet.as u know dogs are addicted to bark....its from birth
Shahana B.2 days
Your are beautiful as you are, ignore the keyboard warriors that are obsessed with fake beauty.
Tanushree D.2 days
About time people started calling out the trolls who have such crap to say because of their own insecurities. Thanks for frankly puting it out there Sithara
Padma S.2 days
Love what you said. It’s 100% true.
Anu M.2 days
Dirty & shitty mindset of our society... Judging others so quickly
Kunyil V.3 days
I would like to tell all who love to spread negativity this-If you dont have anything good to say better not say anything. The state of online hate comments wonderfully explained by her.
Lata S.3 days
It is like crime according to Buddhism..when some people hurt by using their bad tone and pass such bad comment...for someone...it is said that in Marathi ' tounge has no..bones'. Yes..such people included this ...type..so it is good to ignore such people...you are celebrity, singer..it's not..you..are not human..don't take a load..of such a nonsense people..you know you are a nice person.....go ahead...and ...forgive and forget..ok..☺️💕👍👍👍
Ratnakar S.3 days
Good luck Sitara To hell with commoners Ignore it May God bless you
Albeena D.3 days
You are so beautiful without any make up or false extensions! There's so much pain while you are conveying what you feel like. ...take care .
Roselin M.3 days
Inner beauty is most important..
Jyotsna C.3 days
Good and bad people are every where. Donot see negative comment. These people satisfy their ego by using these negative comment. Make over is use to beautify . Everytime we can not be like this .
Sweatha N.4 days
Excellent way of communicating the harsh reality of today's world. Very disheartening that wherever you go, people get appreciated and praised for being artificial and hated for showing their true self.
Kashish S.4 days
I jst love u for Ds
Anita A.4 days
Your name. You are.
Jeeva L.5 days
You're always great mam.. We respect your integrity & courage to expose the reality faced by most respectful women today.. Hats off to you ❤️🙏🇮🇳. Jai Hind Bharath matha ki jai..❤️🇮🇳
Nimmy S.5 days
This video deserves an applause 👏 loved it.
Vidhya R.5 days
Well said
Radheesh P.5 days
Well said!!! Wish to have positivity everywhere!!!
Arun U.5 days
Respect you for what you are. In the glamorous world of tinsel town, it takes real guts to do what you did. I read in an interview about Rajanikanth somewhere, about why he does not wear make up outside the movies. His answer was simple " like in stage dramas, people expect the hero to be young, smart, energetic. It's a hero they have come to see, and a hero it should on screen. But once the play is done, the artist removes the makeup once he gets out of stage"... But in films the actors continue to carry the makeup, which he thinks is uncalled for. Never was a Rajanikanth fan then, but after I read this I have never missed any of his movie in theatres after paying the full amount, not by pirated stuff. Why do you have to explain to the world? You are what you are. Be bold lady, in a world of the copycats there has to be someone original and you are one. Salute you from the bottom of my heart