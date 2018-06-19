back

Meet Saadat Hasan Manto

He is called the father of the Urdu short story for his honest and harrowing tales of Partition. Now his life has been made into a movie by Nandita Das.

06/19/2018 1:30 AM
  • 538.2k
  • 433

Portraits

  1. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  2. Meet Uddhav Thackeray

  3. Meet Jawaharlal Nehru

  4. India’s Next CJI: Sharad Arvind Bobde

  5. Meet Dushyant Chautala, The Deputy CM of Haryana

  6. Meet Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee

258 comments

  • Aroob N.
    06/27/2018 08:56

    mtlb k download hi krni hai ye bhi? Itni bhi kia ghurbat? Pta ni duniya me cinemas kyun bne hain.

  • Farrukh K.
    06/25/2018 20:08

    He was a pervert .. 😑 and that shows in his writing... dont disgrace urdu by calling him father of short story writing

  • Waqas N.
    06/25/2018 19:28

    lets see what india made

  • Waqar Z.
    06/25/2018 18:55

    Manto is my first love from urdu literature. Cannot wait to see Nawaz siddique as Manto.

  • Salahuddin M.
    06/25/2018 17:55

    DA film num ezda ka

  • Pritha S.
    06/25/2018 16:58

    I strongly recommend that you read his works, if you already haven't. Gives you chills.

  • Faraz Q.
    06/25/2018 15:33

    yh movie kb kr rhay download ?

  • Alma B.
    06/25/2018 15:15

    Mariamol Reji

  • Twinkle K.
    06/25/2018 13:04

    gotta watch this movie

  • Sarah I.
    06/25/2018 08:42

    we ll watch this!

  • Pushkar D.
    06/25/2018 08:19

    this is what pups and I were talking about. Shushan Ashutosh

  • Shaikh S.
    06/25/2018 08:05

    finally there something on the life of authors.. Hope to see more about authors in coming series...

  • Basirpur B.
    06/25/2018 06:58

    Great documentry

  • Humaira A.
    06/25/2018 05:48

    I don't have words to describe the kind of love and respect I have for Manto sahaab!

  • Mohit S.
    06/25/2018 02:48

    , , , 🤙🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻🤙🏻

  • Satyam A.
    06/25/2018 02:46

    Gautam Sharma doctor manto chicago vle nhi??? 😂😂

  • Harvinder S.
    06/25/2018 02:44

    He was a writer beyond his time.

  • Dhananjay S.
    06/25/2018 02:19

    Nice

  • Minakshi K.
    06/25/2018 01:34

    Yad to aaye manto thak you ye kisi desh ke nahi hote .ye sabke hain

  • Afsheen I.
    06/24/2018 22:50

    Fahad Khan see.. he looked like our dada... Wohi hair style nd glasses.. Nd face cut...