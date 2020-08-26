back
Peter Dinklage Wants GOT Fans to Stop Abandoning Huskies
Game of Thrones fans love huskies. They buy them, they give them cool names... and then they abandon them.
08/26/2020 2:51 PM
- 22.4k
- 393
- 12
9 comments
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:39
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Upkardeep S.04/15/2019 18:55
prince brar
Ashima C.04/15/2019 17:42
Amrita
Susanne T.04/15/2019 15:06
Huskies belong the North, to the cold! They need to run, to run, to run. To keep them in warm regions, or in a city is cruel!
Baby C.04/15/2019 13:54
This Is Very Cruel .....Those People Just Want To Show Off With These Poor Animals.....Curse U fans
Anuj U.04/15/2019 08:47
http://dl8.heyserver.in/serial/Game.of.Thrones/
Mriganka R.04/15/2019 06:18
They can give those to me. I'd be happy to adopt them.
Rajesh S.04/15/2019 06:17
If u keep huskies in tropical climate like ours u are nothing but RG
Niket M.04/15/2019 06:00
Give them to me😅