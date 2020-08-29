back
School Days: The Sherwood Imprint In Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan shared stories from his school and some endearing anecdotes about his poet father in this talk organised by Jamnabai Narsee School and Sujay Jairaj in 2015.
08/29/2020 2:57 PM
Ale E.8 hours
Arrogant nepo buddha
Chandan A.10 hours
Selfish reel hero ...not an actor
Hanu T.11 hours
After not hv a view in sushant case we realize how selfish u r...
Ranie R.12 hours
Not interested.
Reena S.15 hours
Great words sir
Baldev R.19 hours
He knows self realization is best goal of life His father planted the seeds Blessed life Inspiration
AbdulAziz J.19 hours
V.Nice speech, Mr.Amitabh Bachchan.!
Abdimajid G.20 hours
He is good actor but his behavior is bad his old friends said even he has 2 face another salman khan with different issues angry young man
Sita V.a day
Is he humble? Talking is easy. But he has not opened his mouth about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Merina G.a day
Truly said👌👌👌
Sathish K.a day
Omg 😳 Super Star ⭐️ Still he his. 👌👍👏
Zaheer S.a day
U r a Hypocrite n a double face selfish person Mr. Fake hero .Better shut up n sit at ur home like a coward wht u r . We r not concerned abt ur fake stupid stories .
Mathaikutty V.2 days
Bragging and boastful....
Evita F.2 days
Fake N very proud actor
Rakesh S.2 days
Pl. Sir take rest.
Debabrata C.2 days
Nautanki ka legacy
Arun K.3 days
Hypocrisy ki dukan hai yeh aadmi.. u lostvit all Mr Amitabh Bachchan. U cheated with peopple emotions feeling.. I M 100% SURE ALL THIS R FAKE WHAT HE IS EXPLAING. TO BE A GOD WORD DOESN'T HELP .. YOUR ACTIONS SHOWS. RIP AMITABH
Khàñga C.3 days
Self-centred, money-minded, stubborn, arrogant, reel life hero.
Irfan Z.3 days
LOVE YOU """ BIG B """ ... ALWAYS LOVE YOU ..... GOD BLESS YOU AT ALL ....... -- FROM ---- @_RFAN Z ,,, CHAIRMAN """ ISP - P """ ,,, PRESEDENT """ CFSC INTERNATIONAL """ -- WHATSAPP > 03024862527 ,,, NORMAL > 03401744695 . ... ... ...
Mohit B.3 days
Dear Mr. Bachchan. 1. In 1941, a salary of Rs.500 as a professor in Allahabad University was by no means, meager. It was a small fortune. 2. In 1958-60. For two years your dear departed father the respected Harivanshrai Rai Bachchan ji did his PhD at the St Catherine's College from Cambridge, Cambridge university. Unless it was a fully paid scholarship, it must hv cost him a fortune. 3. Your alma mater, Sherwood was and still is beyond the reach of most indian parents simply because it is not affordable. Institutions like Sherwoodcwere established for the children of the gita sshibs and were accessible to the royal princes, heirs of business empires and those who had patronage and could 'afford' it. On one hand it is wonderful that you studied at such a prestigious institution but kindly do not weave a story of 'humble' beginnings. It is rather unbecoming because facts do not attest to that. It only rubs every other parents face into their own helplessness to know and realize their inability to spend more on the education of their children.