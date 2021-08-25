back
Shutterbug Sukumar: From A Local Bank To The Tokyo Olympics
This banker retired early to follow his dream of photography. Some birds are not meant to be caged. @clickmadsukumarphotos
25/08/2021 3:27 PM
45 comments
Bano S.3 days
Smruti S.4 days
Angeline R.5 days
Moushumi C.5 days
Jazz K.5 days
Surajj K.6 days
When you have surplus money in pocket....you can become any kind of bird.......even his camera is more expensive than majority people's bank balance
Nicole S.6 days
Sazid B.6 days
Arunendu R.6 days
A guiding personality for all upcoming amateur photographers
Arnab P.6 days
Lots respect to you Sir.
Ramanjee T.6 days
Abhijeet S.6 days
Pavan T.6 days
Mrinali B.6 days
Judith D.6 days
Great job. Well done. Keep it up.
Shiibu N.7 days
Great Work Sir.....
Dilip B.7 days
Great.. Perseverance
Brut India7 days
CORRECTION: The Seshadri Sukumar photo at 1:49 shows Novak Djokovic, not Roger Federer.
Ankur R.7 days
Thinley P.7 days
