back

Shutterbug Sukumar: From A Local Bank To The Tokyo Olympics

This banker retired early to follow his dream of photography. Some birds are not meant to be caged. @clickmadsukumarphotos

25/08/2021 3:27 PM
  • 183.9K
  • 64

Sports

  1. 4:26

    Hockey: A Homecoming

  2. 3:32

    Shutterbug Sukumar: From A Local Bank To The Tokyo Olympics

  3. 2:50

    Modi's Advice To Vinesh Phogat

  4. 3:27

    Neeraj Chopra: Beyond The Olympics

  5. 3:23

    Devendra Jhajharia: Journey Of An Unsung Champion

  6. 3:01

    Aditi Ashok: The Woman Who Changed Indian Golf

45 comments

  • Bano S.
    3 days

    .. Check ds

  • Smruti S.
    4 days

    Wow! Wonderful.

  • Angeline R.
    5 days

    God bless you sir❤️❤️❤️

  • Moushumi C.
    5 days

    Wonderful !!

  • Jazz K.
    5 days

    💁

  • Surajj K.
    6 days

    When you have surplus money in pocket....you can become any kind of bird.......even his camera is more expensive than majority people's bank balance

  • Nicole S.
    6 days

    Hi

  • Sazid B.
    6 days

    তোমার ফিউচার

  • Arunendu R.
    6 days

    A guiding personality for all upcoming amateur photographers

  • Arnab P.
    6 days

    Lots respect to you Sir.

  • Ramanjee T.
    6 days

    passion dekha rhe hoo

  • Abhijeet S.
    6 days

    Waooo

  • Pavan T.
    6 days

    Passion ante itla undali ra babu... ..🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Mrinali B.
    6 days

    😱

  • Judith D.
    6 days

    Great job. Well done. Keep it up.

  • Shiibu N.
    7 days

    Great Work Sir.....

  • Dilip B.
    7 days

    Great.. Perseverance

  • Brut India
    7 days

    CORRECTION: The Seshadri Sukumar photo at 1:49 shows Novak Djokovic, not Roger Federer.

  • Ankur R.
    7 days

    kb khoon kholega re tera 🤣🤣

  • Thinley P.
    7 days

    Apun ko kyun lakta hai that you will do these kinda stuffs in your white hair 👨🏼‍🦳 age!