back

Sudha Murthy Gives Out Marriage Advice

When Sudha Murthy was asked the secret to her successful marriage, this was her reply. 😊 🎥: Jamnabai Narsee School & Sujay Jairaj

12/12/2021 5:27 PM
  • 4.5M
  • 2.3K

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 6:46

    How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau

  2. 4:21

    Kalki On Her "Unconventional" Tag

  3. 3:35

    Meet The “Desi” Mr. Bean

  4. 3:06

    Sonali Bendre On Fighting Cancer

  5. 2:29

    The Celebrity Weddings Of 2021

  6. 4:13

    Meet Vidya Balan: The Actor With A Difference

1530 comments

  • Dewma L.
    12 hours

    ❤️

  • Aakanksha A.
    a day

    You speak truth of life.

  • Dinesh P.
    2 days

    Wow

  • Gnana O.
    2 days

    true word's 👍

  • Vijaya M.
    2 days

    Woww..wow great motivation

  • Poonam S.
    3 days

    Very correct✅

  • Sameeksha P.
    3 days

    Love u mam beautiful adviceee

  • Pradeep A.
    3 days

    Very interesting

  • Kanta K.
    3 days

    You are inspiration for all women.... great

  • Sampoorna G.
    4 days

    Great Woman.

  • Usha R.
    4 days

    Very true 💗

  • Rambo H.
    4 days

    Very nice lines said by her.. a big respect to this mam

  • Kulwant K.
    4 days

    Wow you are appsolutly right madam 👏 😉

  • Madhan G.
    4 days

    Nicely put

  • Roshan Z.
    5 days

    👍

  • Abhishek K.
    5 days

    When you reach at peak and still you know and practice the basics of the base, your understanding about basic principles is much higher than normal person. Over the period of time institution like marriage faces rough weather due to lack of understanding of individuality and more and more on extreme control. This is what every mother teaches to daughter, work constantly to have cruise control on each affair there. The most devastating knowledge sharing from generations to generations going on. Control on everything is extreme political and jungle rules where only one lions by virtue of physical strength and ability that never suits to individuality and very consciousness of each human being. Thanks alot for enlightening.

  • Animesh P.
    5 days

    🙏

  • Aparna S.
    5 days

    Good explanation 🤗

  • Ganga P.
    5 days

    Sametime the man should accept women as she is.. after marriage she cannot eat food when she is hungry. We have to hear so many words.the mans family should not do all these

  • Subhajyoti K.
    6 days

    👍❤️

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.