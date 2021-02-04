back
Tahira Kashyap Recites Her Poem On Cancer
"Some scars are deep, some within." For World Cancer Day, writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap recites a poem inspired by her own battle with breast cancer.
04/02/2021 1:27 PM
- 46.2K
- 494
- 15
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
13 comments
निशा प.07/02/2021 17:56
Motivational and so much optimistic.. beautifully narrated
Ila M.06/02/2021 01:40
Beautiful motivating poem. I fully agree with her.
Sudhir S.05/02/2021 05:53
Well narrated..... a Brave Girl...... hope you inspire many more to fight their battle with disease.... when there is Hope... there is a way 👍
Zeal G.04/02/2021 18:50
All hearts to this fighting spirit ❤
Ahsan U.04/02/2021 15:45
❤️
Naveena P.04/02/2021 15:32
❤❤❤❤
Rimi B.04/02/2021 15:31
So positive and optimistic..more power to all the fighters ❤️🙏
Bratati M.04/02/2021 15:30
Beautifully said!! 👌👌
Faghir B.04/02/2021 15:12
She has embraced her scares and are caring them as wings. Stay blessed and stay strong 🙌❤
Glory J.04/02/2021 15:03
So true
Sanchita A.04/02/2021 14:52
Excellent....being completely honest and comfortable with oneself
Sameera S.04/02/2021 13:43
Power Packed👍
Brut India04/02/2021 12:01
As of 2021, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer: https://www.timesnownews.com/health/article/breast-cancer-overtakes-lung-as-most-common-cancer-who/715292