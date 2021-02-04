back

Tahira Kashyap Recites Her Poem On Cancer

"Some scars are deep, some within." For World Cancer Day, writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap recites a poem inspired by her own battle with breast cancer.

04/02/2021 1:27 PM
  • 46.2K
  • 15

13 comments

  • निशा प.
    07/02/2021 17:56

    Motivational and so much optimistic.. beautifully narrated

  • Ila M.
    06/02/2021 01:40

    Beautiful motivating poem. I fully agree with her.

  • Sudhir S.
    05/02/2021 05:53

    Well narrated..... a Brave Girl...... hope you inspire many more to fight their battle with disease.... when there is Hope... there is a way 👍

  • Zeal G.
    04/02/2021 18:50

    All hearts to this fighting spirit ❤

  • Ahsan U.
    04/02/2021 15:45

    ❤️

  • Naveena P.
    04/02/2021 15:32

    ❤❤❤❤

  • Rimi B.
    04/02/2021 15:31

    So positive and optimistic..more power to all the fighters ❤️🙏

  • Bratati M.
    04/02/2021 15:30

    Beautifully said!! ﻿👌﻿👌

  • Faghir B.
    04/02/2021 15:12

    She has embraced her scares and are caring them as wings. Stay blessed and stay strong 🙌❤

  • Glory J.
    04/02/2021 15:03

    So true

  • Sanchita A.
    04/02/2021 14:52

    Excellent....being completely honest and comfortable with oneself

  • Sameera S.
    04/02/2021 13:43

    Power Packed👍

  • Brut India
    04/02/2021 12:01

    As of 2021, breast cancer is the most common form of cancer: https://www.timesnownews.com/health/article/breast-cancer-overtakes-lung-as-most-common-cancer-who/715292

