The Rags-To-Riches Life of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

For more than a decade, he was just the mysterious one-scene man with great performances. But he persevered in merciless Mumbai, barely making it out alive. Today, one of Indian cinema's most well-known names turned 46. 🎂

05/19/2020 9:42 AM
  • 530.4k
  • 153

124 comments

  • Jacqueline F.
    11 hours

    I WOULD MOST GLADLY MARRY HIM😘😘😘😘

  • Jacqueline F.
    11 hours

    SOOOO HANDSOME, INTELLIGENT, AND A SURVIVOR!!!!😘😘😘😘😘😘

  • Shivaraj M.
    12 hours

  • Safia Y.
    2 days

    Talent from Creator Allah

  • Safia Y.
    2 days

    Don’t Khan him because we don’t watch Indian movies

  • Bharat K.
    2 days

    Great actor successor to irfan khan

  • Prerna M.
    2 days

    U can c such many stories in today's world, what he has done many r doing without name.stop such videos

  • Pradep S.
    2 days

    Why is this article so small... U haven't literally included anything abt his background and hw he reached to wot he is today ..

  • Aamir M.
    2 days

    Wife abuser

  • Srijana S.
    3 days

    He looks older than 46😄

  • Bhakta S.
    3 days

    Very nice artist, simple and natural, wish him happy Eid and for bright future

  • Zara V.
    3 days

    His one of my favourite

  • Xaid I.
    3 days

    He will still remain as an once an Asshole always an asshole

  • Mehul B.
    3 days

    Which company in Baroda did he work as chemist?

  • Bani D.
    4 days

    He is one of the most realistic and amazing actors like Irfan Khan...

  • Anamika R.
    4 days

    My fav actor

  • Pankaj P.
    4 days

    Maybe but he still didnt progress his rags mentality aka story of this divorce

  • Jaikala G.
    4 days

    He needs to model in Parle biscuit ad...survival tactics!

  • Amit P.
    4 days

    ,,,

  • Sanjay J.
    4 days

    Love em !