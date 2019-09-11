back
This Startup Sells Tickets To Indian Weddings
Love Indian weddings? Now you can buy a ticket to attend them thanks to an Australian startup JoinMyWedding.com.
11/04/2019 5:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 10:30 AM
210 comments
Anjika S.11/09/2019 06:14
the only way I'd have people at my wedding cuz dost toh sirf 2 hi hai
Shivram U.11/08/2019 17:09
..enna machan
Devika R.11/08/2019 13:15
!
Ashish B.11/08/2019 10:09
Wedding functions are meant to be celebrated with family and friends, not with strangers.
Mélie T.11/08/2019 02:35
WTF????! Prochaine étape, « invite moi à ta crémation »
Wali K.11/07/2019 17:51
Why buy tickets when you can crash one.
Saurav P.11/07/2019 16:37
Mitul Makwana
Benoit B.11/07/2019 16:18
c’est bon je sais où acheter des tickets, je ne fais pas assez de mariage
Nitin G.11/07/2019 10:56
, .....Ye kya natak hai ? Shadi ki ticket ?
Mainak D.11/07/2019 07:16
startup
Nitin B.11/07/2019 05:44
you got featured😉
Antony A.11/06/2019 19:16
room potu yosipayngalo
Chandana R.11/06/2019 17:38
um, wtf?! 😂
Amiya K.11/06/2019 16:09
Please take note of this! Future re kaama re aasiba 😂😂
Rahul K.11/06/2019 15:04
imagine I’ve spent the first 20 years of my life trying to get out these, I’m actually dead 😂😂😂😂
Nihanth R.11/06/2019 15:01
😂😂
Rajesh R.11/06/2019 10:25
🤷🏽♂️
Sanya K.11/06/2019 02:23
😂
Aashik P.11/06/2019 00:05
🤣🤣 check out this
Meesam A.11/05/2019 20:03
yeh tight scheme ha.