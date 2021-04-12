back

This Woman Is Making Playgrounds Out Of Your Old Tires

Pooja Rai, an architecture graduate from IIT Kharagpur, decided to do something about the lack of play spaces. Old tires and industrial cable drums were her solution.

12/04/2021 4:27 PM
    This Woman Is Making Playgrounds Out Of Your Old Tires

41 comments

  • Neha C.
    8 hours

    Really thoughtful.. Good work.. Loved ur idea

  • Penumatsa R.
    9 hours

    Fine

  • Manthiramoorthi S.
    9 hours

    Keep it up.

  • Yazua A.
    11 hours

    Amazing!

  • Karuna P.
    11 hours

    Would like to have your guidance in developing something similar in our school.

  • Mamita S.
    13 hours

    Hats off to you Pooja .Brilliant idea

  • Muttu T.
    15 hours

    🙏👍👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Sweta S.
    16 hours

    Very innovative idea. Loved it

  • Monmi B.
    19 hours

    Small, simple ideas like these can make a big difference. How many lives will change for the better just because of this one!

  • Arati M.
    a day

    congratulations pooja..great job dear...proud of you ...

  • Suman M.
    a day

    I like this video for two reasons one is I m passionate about making kids play like the good old days when we were kids and to make a difference to our planet by reducing and reusing materials and your innovation has served both purposes!Hats off to your thinking!!

  • Nigam L.
    a day

    Congratulations!!! More power!!!! 💪⚡

  • Saroj V.
    a day

    We need more ppl like her. Kudos to u

  • Manushree S.
    a day

    :D

  • Rahil Q.
    a day

    Congratulations ..Keep up the good job. More power to you.

  • Amit R.
    a day

    Well done 👍

  • Bantupalli V.
    a day

    Good job lady, need everyone to take a leaf out of your book.

  • Kinnera M.
    a day

  • Andrew F.
    a day

    Very true. We have lost playgrounds to estate agents. And if they build a housing society for the poor slum dwellers, they don't make facilities for children's play and social gatherings. I remember my growing up days, playing with glass marbles(kanche), playing gilli dunda, running between lanes playing chor police. Now children have lost all these and are playing video games with high transmission electronic gadgets, mobiles etc. And facing health issues. Please keep up your good work for children. As growing up needs outdoor play. It also develops the child's overall growth.

  • Manish K.
    a day

    No play grounds for children Really a big problem

