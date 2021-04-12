back
This Woman Is Making Playgrounds Out Of Your Old Tires
Pooja Rai, an architecture graduate from IIT Kharagpur, decided to do something about the lack of play spaces. Old tires and industrial cable drums were her solution.
12/04/2021 4:27 PM
41 comments
Neha C.8 hours
Really thoughtful.. Good work.. Loved ur idea
Penumatsa R.9 hours
Fine
Manthiramoorthi S.9 hours
Keep it up.
Yazua A.11 hours
Amazing!
Karuna P.11 hours
Would like to have your guidance in developing something similar in our school.
Mamita S.13 hours
Hats off to you Pooja .Brilliant idea
Muttu T.15 hours
🙏👍👏👏👏👏👏👏
Sweta S.16 hours
Very innovative idea. Loved it
Monmi B.19 hours
Small, simple ideas like these can make a big difference. How many lives will change for the better just because of this one!
Arati M.a day
congratulations pooja..great job dear...proud of you ...
Suman M.a day
I like this video for two reasons one is I m passionate about making kids play like the good old days when we were kids and to make a difference to our planet by reducing and reusing materials and your innovation has served both purposes!Hats off to your thinking!!
Nigam L.a day
Congratulations!!! More power!!!! 💪⚡
Saroj V.a day
We need more ppl like her. Kudos to u
Manushree S.a day
:D
Rahil Q.a day
Congratulations ..Keep up the good job. More power to you.
Amit R.a day
Well done 👍
Bantupalli V.a day
Good job lady, need everyone to take a leaf out of your book.
Kinnera M.a day
Andrew F.a day
Very true. We have lost playgrounds to estate agents. And if they build a housing society for the poor slum dwellers, they don't make facilities for children's play and social gatherings. I remember my growing up days, playing with glass marbles(kanche), playing gilli dunda, running between lanes playing chor police. Now children have lost all these and are playing video games with high transmission electronic gadgets, mobiles etc. And facing health issues. Please keep up your good work for children. As growing up needs outdoor play. It also develops the child's overall growth.
Manish K.a day
No play grounds for children Really a big problem