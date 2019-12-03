back

Twinkle Khanna: Men Dessert, Not Main Course

"Enjoyable to have men as dessert, not main course." This advice from Twinkle Khanna may be a few months old, but on International Women's Day, it's still relevant. 💪🎂

03/08/2019 8:07 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 3:14 PM
31 comments

  • Shiva
    03/12/2019 02:42

    Yes 'men are OK' they are meant to work, what's the big deal

  • Avneesh A.
    03/11/2019 10:33

    Funk yourself ... !!!

  • Gaurav K.
    03/10/2019 16:22

    idiot women..

  • Praveen T.
    03/09/2019 16:46

    Well said

  • Manohar V.
    03/09/2019 11:49

    Do we need these people as examples of family , couples and values. Shame.

  • Aviral R.
    03/09/2019 07:18

    Comes to her naturally. First Dimple, now Twinkle, the "gold-digger" heritage runs in their genes.

  • Shaunak K.
    03/08/2019 20:17

    That's what 3rd rate flop actors do to remain in limelight, give sensational statement Bloody attention whore

  • Sofiya A.
    03/08/2019 15:09

    Akshay Kumar is dessert for her... lol

  • Rahul M.
    03/08/2019 14:02

    Feminism took wrong turn.

  • Prateek S.
    03/08/2019 13:06

    Replace 'men' with 'women' n c these femishits blowing their temper off the roof! There's a reason this piece of shit is one of the biggest flop heroines of Bollywood!

  • Ayaz A.
    03/08/2019 12:53

    Just imagine a man saying this and see wat will happen.....

  • Ansh C.
    03/08/2019 12:34

    Happy Women's Day to musically and tiktok (male) users🎉

  • Adil Y.
    03/08/2019 12:16

    “Enjoyable to have women as dessert, not main course”.

  • Saikat J.
    03/08/2019 12:15

    Male Objectification. Double standards and hypocrisy much.

  • Swapnil K.
    03/08/2019 11:36

    ये सही है की किसी को इतना महत्व मत दो की आपकी पहचान खो जाए, पर किसी की इस तरह बेइज़्ज़ती करना भी सही नहीं है !

  • Azhar A.
    03/08/2019 11:30

    There's only one main course and that is companionship with God. All other relations are smaller instances or reflections of this.

  • Rohan G.
    03/08/2019 10:53

    And she is Baju ka achar. Roj change hona chahiye😂

  • Rohan G.
    03/08/2019 10:52

    Failed actress, successful husband...the recipe to being a well funded feminshit

  • Javaid M.
    03/08/2019 10:45

    ULTRA FEMINIST

  • Ho S.
    03/08/2019 10:15

    Failed actress turned failed author

