back

When Martin Sheen Invoked Tagore

Martin Sheen turned to Rabindranath Tagore’s famous words to rouse fearlessness into the minds of protestors at a climate change awareness rally in America’s capital city.

01/15/2020 11:27 AM
  • 92.2k
  • 79

Changing India

  1. Lawyer Accuses UP Police Of Torture

  2. In Sweden, Only Yes Means Yes

  3. The Sound And The Spectacle

  4. India Vs Hong Kong: Anti-Government Protests

  5. When Martin Sheen Invoked Tagore

  6. Shaheen Bagh Protester Urges PM To Roll Back CAA

59 comments

  • PrSable S.
    14 hours

    Awake , rise and shine !!!

  • PrSable S.
    14 hours

    Splendid !

  • Iyatta M.
    a day

    Absolutely.....loud and clear.

  • Kshounish A.
    3 days

    Ahhh ICSE ke woh din 😌😆

  • Ravi K.
    3 days

    Well said! It's ok but u all realised RN Tagore words are true...

  • Sanchali D.
    4 days

    Stimulating quote quoted by you. .to be more inscribed by Tagore ...

  • Charles F.
    4 days

    I think all political leaders from Congress to BJP needed to learn this.

  • স ম.
    4 days

    And the sad part is Rabindranath Tagore is considered as an anti nationalist in his own country 😞.. For my dear bengali brothers and sisters across the world here's the poem, চিত্ত যেথা ভয়শূন্য, উচ্চ যেথা শির, জ্ঞান যেথা মুক্ত, যেথা গৃহের প্রাচীর আপন প্রাঙ্গণতলে দিবসশর্বরী বসুধারে রাখে নাই খন্ড ক্ষুদ্র করি, যেথা বাক্য হৃদয়ের উৎসমুখ হতে উচ্ছ্বসিয়া উঠে, যেথা নির্বারিত স্রোতে দেশে দেশে দিশে দিশে কর্মধারা ধায় অজস্র সহস্রবিধ চরিতার্থতায়– যেথা তুচ্ছ আচারের মরুবালুরাশি বিচারের স্রোতঃপথ ফেলে নাই গ্রাসি, পৌরুষেরে করে নি শতধা; নিত্য যেথা তুমি সর্ব কর্ম চিন্তা আনন্দের নেতা– নিজ হস্তে নির্দয় আঘাত করি, পিতঃ, ভারতেরে সেই স্বর্গে করো জাগরিত।

  • Wasim A.
    4 days

    When the visionary forfeited the future of society.

  • Rohan B.
    4 days

    Proud for our National Poet

  • Ashis C.
    4 days

    Congratulations and thanks.

  • Judith D.
    5 days

    Love the quote from Rabindra Nath Tagore. My all time favourite author and poet.

  • Jaideep P.
    5 days

    Applies more to situation in India now where Modi n Shah are creating narrow domestic walls among ppl while Trump is doing the same in US by building an actual Wall?! Shame on these fascist rulers!

  • Debasish C.
    5 days

    It's just An Awakening!!!!!!

  • Bappa D.
    5 days

    I wonder how will Mr. Sheen will react when we tell him that Tagore is almost considered anti-national in his own country these days.

  • Shipra B.
    5 days

    One of our prayers from childhood n favorite of my ma.

  • Sudhir S.
    5 days

    These words were drummed in my ears daily at our School by our Principal at the morning prayer.

  • Ajit P.
    6 days

    This is actual Protest https://www.facebook.com/136590876915127/posts/641313296442880/

  • Brut India
    6 days

    Meet Rabindranath Tagore: The Bard of Bengal:

  • Brut India
    6 days

    And the same lines were quoted by Judge Kamini Lau while granting bail to Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/bhim-army-chief-chandrashekhar-azad-bail-order-delhi-judge-quotes-rabindranath-tagore-in-bail-order--2164782