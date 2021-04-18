back

Where Is Singer Shaan Now?

From striking the right chord in the 90s to transforming his music for the younger generation today, Shaan has come a long way.

18/04/2021 2:57 PM
  • 79.5K
  • 56

54 comments

  • Prachi K.
    4 hours

    Still love all his songs. Evergreen ❤️

  • Anusha C.
    5 hours

    His songs are love even today...❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Chandini B.
    7 hours

    😭😭😭😭😭😭long way

  • Rahul B.
    8 hours

    When we watch OTT suspense or thriller series, song is the last thing we want to hear.

  • Sitakanta M.
    12 hours

    Shaan you and your creations are all time favorite... Thanks

  • Balaji M.
    13 hours

  • Fatema A.
    14 hours

    looks like we have been categorized as his die hard fans! Ki humble dekho. :’) 🌸

  • Raghuram B.
    15 hours

    This fellow has an near resemblance to an South Indian singer, classical and general, Vijaya Prakash...the voice too resembles..

  • Dipannita D.
    15 hours

    Today's music has no soul. I hate them, 80's, 90s music is always in our hearts. And, I think everyone will agree who love music

  • Pooja V.
    16 hours

    Which bunch of consumers? The ones who listen to shit? Please cater to us. GenX GenZ or whatever. We crave for Shaan-Sonu-KK ❤ Please come back.

  • Jasmine S.
    16 hours

    He is still amazing as before. He made our days lovely ❤️you Shaan.

  • Parvathy M.
    16 hours

    https://youtu.be/Qa9TN71pcg0

  • Shweta A.
    16 hours

    We listen shaan's voice daily as he gave his voice to indore waste management campaign and it is daily running on waste collection vehicle. So for indoris shaan voice is alive.

  • J C.
    17 hours

    No need to change your genre , we love the Old Shaan

  • Sangita G.
    19 hours

    Great singer Keep it up

  • Manish S.
    20 hours

    I was in ninth class when Tanha dil came I used to listen every time still my favorite

  • Sachin V.
    21 hours

    Well he has a voice for soft Romantic songs. N he shud focus more on singing beautiful songs for YouTube instead of focusing on youth. I'm sure if he will do wt he does best things will work for him again. Like Late Jagjeet Singh had voice which suited Gazhals, so no matter how things changed musically in the industry he kept singing Ghazals n people loved him. Thy never expected him to sing rock or pop etc.

  • Zuhaib M.
    a day

    His songs are still among my favourites ♥

  • Liya S.
    a day

    He is a great singer....so is sonu nigam...but i think they dont play politics with the music mafia/industry who are pretty brutal.

  • Geeta B.
    a day

    I love all your songs till date

