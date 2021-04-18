Where Is Singer Shaan Now?

The life of David Bowie
Prachi K.4 hours
Still love all his songs. Evergreen ❤️
Anusha C.5 hours
His songs are love even today...❤️❤️❤️❤️
Chandini B.7 hours
😭😭😭😭😭😭long way
Rahul B.8 hours
When we watch OTT suspense or thriller series, song is the last thing we want to hear.
Sitakanta M.12 hours
Shaan you and your creations are all time favorite... Thanks
Balaji M.13 hours
❤
Fatema A.14 hours
looks like we have been categorized as his die hard fans! Ki humble dekho. :’) 🌸
Raghuram B.15 hours
This fellow has an near resemblance to an South Indian singer, classical and general, Vijaya Prakash...the voice too resembles..
Dipannita D.15 hours
Today's music has no soul. I hate them, 80's, 90s music is always in our hearts. And, I think everyone will agree who love music
Pooja V.16 hours
Which bunch of consumers? The ones who listen to shit? Please cater to us. GenX GenZ or whatever. We crave for Shaan-Sonu-KK ❤ Please come back.
Jasmine S.16 hours
He is still amazing as before. He made our days lovely ❤️you Shaan.
Parvathy M.16 hours
https://youtu.be/Qa9TN71pcg0
Shweta A.16 hours
We listen shaan's voice daily as he gave his voice to indore waste management campaign and it is daily running on waste collection vehicle. So for indoris shaan voice is alive.
J C.17 hours
No need to change your genre , we love the Old Shaan
Sangita G.19 hours
Great singer Keep it up
Manish S.20 hours
I was in ninth class when Tanha dil came I used to listen every time still my favorite
Sachin V.21 hours
Well he has a voice for soft Romantic songs. N he shud focus more on singing beautiful songs for YouTube instead of focusing on youth. I'm sure if he will do wt he does best things will work for him again. Like Late Jagjeet Singh had voice which suited Gazhals, so no matter how things changed musically in the industry he kept singing Ghazals n people loved him. Thy never expected him to sing rock or pop etc.
Zuhaib M.a day
His songs are still among my favourites ♥
Liya S.a day
He is a great singer....so is sonu nigam...but i think they dont play politics with the music mafia/industry who are pretty brutal.
Geeta B.a day
I love all your songs till date