5 Ways India Is Fighting Its Water Crisis

India is fighting a desperate war to fend off a rapidly unravelling water crisis. Here’s what the government is doing about it.

05/28/2019 3:01 AMupdated: 06/27/2019 3:40 PM
70 comments

  • Yogesh P.
    07/23/2019 06:32

    Why they need volunteers... create jobs for this important work..

  • Rajesh K.
    07/21/2019 05:31

    गाडियाँ धुलने मे ज्यादा Paani वेस्ट नहीं करना चाहिए हो सके तो धुलने की बजाय उन्हें साफ़ करना ज्यादा Accha है

  • Rajesh K.
    07/21/2019 05:30

    Hame Paani बचाना चाहिए

  • Yeash Y.
    07/17/2019 16:42

    There are sleeping

  • Jiban M.
    07/17/2019 11:40

    So sad

  • Oppilla P.
    07/17/2019 05:46

    All in paper and news, nothing in action.

  • Vikas K.
    07/17/2019 05:38

    Ye kayi ho hha h l

  • Ruben L.
    07/16/2019 17:26

    You know what We just FUCKED OUR SELVES UP and the remaining of Fuckup will happen sooner or later Cut more trees Use more plastics Build more awesome houses Encroach more Kill more And then DIE Human beings and their activities are worse than pigs digging shit and the govt is the shit king of all the shits Take small steps now or regret big time later

  • Amit B.
    07/16/2019 14:50

    Dharti Mein Paap jyada ho gaya

  • Mohammed S.
    07/16/2019 11:47

    Govt is sleeping

  • Aman M.
    07/14/2019 05:23

    आज मैने एक संघी मित्र से पूछा यार तुम्हारे प्रदीप जोशी से सम्बंध कैसे हैं...? बौखला गया और सुबह से मुझे गालियाँ बक रहा है।🤣

  • Shyamalee G.
    07/13/2019 15:56

    Govt should take step to supply water from North East in such conditions. M seriously giving my opinion.

  • Marbom A.
    07/13/2019 10:46

    A request to wise hiindus...please save ganga river..

  • Athar S.
    07/12/2019 16:10

    Janwar ki Zindagi Ko Safal Banaye

  • Rajneesh S.
    07/12/2019 10:02

    Alert India

  • Sitaram R.
    07/11/2019 16:32

    Modi ji ke Raj Hindustan me koi Bhi jantaa paresaan Nani hogee. Jay ho modi. Vijay ho modi

  • Abhishek B.
    07/11/2019 07:05

    fucking photo ops nothing else,shame

  • Rajendra P.
    07/11/2019 05:59

    Government might be planning to opt ploys how to win next election.. unfortunately this is the irony.

  • Vamsi R.
    07/10/2019 23:56

    Pipe water is the worst eventually the level of lead and arsenic will cause more danger than any other source of water

  • Rob B.
    07/09/2019 12:05

    And in meghalaya we are having flood!!!