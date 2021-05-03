back
A Doctor’s Desperate Plea To Society
Dr. Munjaal Kapadia says a lot of doctors are really scared right now, even as they battle on bravely against the second wave of Covid-19. He has an appeal for everyone—and some words of caution.
03/05/2021 11:49 AMupdated: 03/05/2021 11:50 AM
- 164.1K
- 3K
- 61
51 comments
Syeda S.2 hours
More power to the all healthcare workers and strength on ur way...much support from Pakistan😔
Beena S.2 hours
I agree to what he says. It is scary. But we have to acknowledge the situation when we loosen our gaurds
Joseph M.5 hours
Thank you very very much Dr., God bless you and your lovely family with lots of good health happiness and all your dreams come true.
Prash S.6 hours
Major government departments and offices are running. Most of the staff are doing good. If govt is so concerned with the increasing cases , why not stop them ? They won't. Because they're essential. Same goes with the municipality corporations. Despite lockdown they worked really hard. Apart from most of the money making, money pulling hospitals , it's the innocent doctors and the municipality garbage collectors who are the real warriors. Major political leaders are absolutely useless when emergency occurs.
Luba V.6 hours
Totally agree 100%
Vikrant M.7 hours
I don't understand why guys like you Doctors forcing, or suggest, or advise government to make vaccination private at local medical store why central is keeping it, why? People I'll buy themselves n get vaccinated and also wealthy people or some organization raise funds to buy vaccine for others or poor people it I'll speed up vaccine for sure
Prashant M.9 hours
Very well said doctor.. at least now and it's time to think serious..our behaviour in Jan and Feb gives the results now ..for some years we have to stop the social functions and gathering and trips..
Errol P.12 hours
Battle on bravely for the good of mankind or the money? Most medical staff would quit instantly if they actually believed in this pandemic. Anyone who says otherwise is nothing but a covid loving pos
Kamaljeet C.13 hours
🙏🇮🇳🙏
Preeti H.13 hours
Hello Sir....you a gynaecologist...so may I know should a pregnant lady take the vaccination? What are the precautions or any specific protocol she has to follow... thank you 🙏
Logic K.13 hours
Hamare netaon ne hamari maar li hai. Humne chutiyon ko chuna hai. Ab hum chutiya ban rahe.
Cathy M.14 hours
💵💵💵💵💵💵💵 💴💴💴💴💴💴💴 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/rw2jp6senNY2MGFk https://t.me/joinchat/rw2jp6senNY2MGFk 👆👆👆👆👆👆👆👆 ✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻✍🏻
Garima S.17 hours
Listen this!
Sam S.19 hours
Why was that happened bcz chaiwala try to sale his cup of tea in Bengal but no one try this nd he loose nation . its hard where Indian should fight together against this pendamic.please stop fighting against religion use our everysytem without corruption and fight for this pendamic.its hard to say pura family khatam ho giya hai aab bhi time hai we are indian we can do that its my humble request to u talk about your right not faith .
Falguni M.19 hours
watch till end
Pavan R.20 hours
True sir ..
Rosie P.21 hours
🙏 🙏 🙏
Yag G.21 hours
Not all health care workers are vaccinated in Mumbai. My niece is not she is a Dr and has been assigned to join a Covid ward starting next week .Itsxa Goverment hospital that she has joind and the hospital says they dont have vaccines. Fortunately my Sister and Brother in law who both are drs have had vaccines. Sorry to say but there is something odd going on with vaccines and availability of beds.
Sangita G.a day
Prevention is better than cure Take care
Sushila D.a day
Thank you for this information.