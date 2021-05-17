back

AAP Puts Up Vaccine Shortage Posters

In the last week, Delhi Police arrested 25 people for putting up posters asking PM Modi a question about the Covid-19 vaccine shortage.

17/05/2021 3:53 PMupdated: 17/05/2021 3:53 PM
105 comments

  • Vinod W.
    6 hours

    Please ask them which country has approved Bachoan ki vaccine

  • Abhijit B.
    20 hours

    But vaccination of children still not started in the world. The trial is on process. Please stop this propoganda.

  • Digvijoy M.
    a day

    Le lodu with the card 😂

  • Aman C.
    a day

    https://www.facebook.com/110006937903305/posts/118970130340319/?app=fbl

  • Veena C.
    a day

    Why not arrest Gambhir for stocking medicines?

  • Shivi K.
    2 days

    Padhe likhe hote toh samjh aata vaccine jab leni ti tab li nahi..or ab ro rahe hai..itni bhi akal nahi ki agar nahi dete toh wo waste ho jati kyun humare desh ke logo ko toh lag raha ta pagal hai modi jo vaccine ke lene ko bol raha hai tab li nahi ab ro rahe hai

  • Fifi R.
    2 days

    Modi the next Putin?

  • Ashwin D.
    2 days

    Why Aam expense many rupees for FALTU advertisements why not for hospitals and medical equipment.. one thing it’s deal between central government and foreign countries who provide Raw material to us for COVID vaccine so don’t misguide to county.now this situation when u support to other countries that is reason they come forward for india.

  • Abhishek S.
    3 days

    U people are idots wn government asked to wear mask , don't do gathering and u did it? ? and now blaming on government. They asked to take vaccine did u people take properly??First see yourself and scold government. You people are like if government do good also u find wrong and then u suffer and scold government .I'm not supporting government Our fault is also their government fault is also their stay home n save urselves and ur family. Don't blame on each other.

  • Manoj C.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/mmoI0yV44Y8

  • Akhil K.
    3 days

    What's wrong with the poster?

  • Jai B.
    3 days

    Karle bhai sare ko bhar do andar. Ye ghane chuye sae. Andar karo aur khatam karo kahane.

  • Ritu C.
    3 days

    Brut Next time post Positive News of India getting "DOUBLE HELP IN RETUNS" from All over the world. Why only negetive post, Right??

  • Nitesh J.
    3 days

    Modi gujrati.. business man...

  • Sps R.
    3 days

    Irresponsible, imbecile Legislator. Had he forgotten the Oath he had undertaken while assuming office. The Governor should take action through the CM for such an indifferent attitude.

  • Madhav K.
    3 days

    Mohalla clinic me vaccine lagao

  • Nawang P.
    3 days

    PM should resign if he has some dignity left 🙏

  • Bikar M.
    3 days

    Satnam Waheguru Ji 🙏 🙏 ♥️ ♥️

  • Rishabh P.
    3 days

    Like what’s the limit of idiotic acts like this? Every time I think of a certain limit of it These people smash my projections 🤦🏻‍♂️

  • Rachna S.
    3 days

    Have thanked Modi to saved ur dad mom May grand father grandmothe ur elder brother or sister or other relative or u r just worried about ur kids u should be worried about them but ljust becoz u have a platform just blur out anything that comes out of ur mouth have

