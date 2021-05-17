back
AAP Puts Up Vaccine Shortage Posters
In the last week, Delhi Police arrested 25 people for putting up posters asking PM Modi a question about the Covid-19 vaccine shortage.
17/05/2021 3:53 PMupdated: 17/05/2021 3:53 PM
105 comments
Vinod W.6 hours
Please ask them which country has approved Bachoan ki vaccine
Abhijit B.20 hours
But vaccination of children still not started in the world. The trial is on process. Please stop this propoganda.
Digvijoy M.a day
Le lodu with the card 😂
Aman C.a day
https://www.facebook.com/110006937903305/posts/118970130340319/?app=fbl
Veena C.a day
Why not arrest Gambhir for stocking medicines?
Shivi K.2 days
Padhe likhe hote toh samjh aata vaccine jab leni ti tab li nahi..or ab ro rahe hai..itni bhi akal nahi ki agar nahi dete toh wo waste ho jati kyun humare desh ke logo ko toh lag raha ta pagal hai modi jo vaccine ke lene ko bol raha hai tab li nahi ab ro rahe hai
Fifi R.2 days
Modi the next Putin?
Ashwin D.2 days
Why Aam expense many rupees for FALTU advertisements why not for hospitals and medical equipment.. one thing it’s deal between central government and foreign countries who provide Raw material to us for COVID vaccine so don’t misguide to county.now this situation when u support to other countries that is reason they come forward for india.
Abhishek S.3 days
U people are idots wn government asked to wear mask , don't do gathering and u did it? ? and now blaming on government. They asked to take vaccine did u people take properly??First see yourself and scold government. You people are like if government do good also u find wrong and then u suffer and scold government .I'm not supporting government Our fault is also their government fault is also their stay home n save urselves and ur family. Don't blame on each other.
Manoj C.3 days
https://youtu.be/mmoI0yV44Y8
Akhil K.3 days
What's wrong with the poster?
Jai B.3 days
Karle bhai sare ko bhar do andar. Ye ghane chuye sae. Andar karo aur khatam karo kahane.
Ritu C.3 days
Brut Next time post Positive News of India getting "DOUBLE HELP IN RETUNS" from All over the world. Why only negetive post, Right??
Nitesh J.3 days
Modi gujrati.. business man...
Sps R.3 days
Irresponsible, imbecile Legislator. Had he forgotten the Oath he had undertaken while assuming office. The Governor should take action through the CM for such an indifferent attitude.
Madhav K.3 days
Mohalla clinic me vaccine lagao
Nawang P.3 days
PM should resign if he has some dignity left 🙏
Bikar M.3 days
Satnam Waheguru Ji 🙏 🙏 ♥️ ♥️
Rishabh P.3 days
Like what’s the limit of idiotic acts like this? Every time I think of a certain limit of it These people smash my projections 🤦🏻♂️
Rachna S.3 days
Have thanked Modi to saved ur dad mom May grand father grandmothe ur elder brother or sister or other relative or u r just worried about ur kids u should be worried about them but ljust becoz u have a platform just blur out anything that comes out of ur mouth have