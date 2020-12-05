back
Babies, Breast Milk, and Milk Banks
What do mothers do with excess breast milk that their baby doesn’t need? Nidhi Parmar, a new mother herself, came across a little-known option that involved little effort but yielded big results.
05/12/2020 4:27 PM
The concept of milk bank was first started by Dr Armeida Fernandes, a paediatrician at the Sion Hospital in Mumbai.
I used to donate my excess milk to milk banks , it's a great feeling 😊
I think milk bank is only in foreign countries not in India..
Hats off to madam..thank you for initiating such a good job.now almost all c section mother's commonly face the issue not having enough breast milk for their new born.this is better than formula milk.great effort and it's appriciated..people please take bit time to thank you this madam.
