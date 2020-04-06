back

Boy Designs Elevator Trick Against Covid-19

This teenager from Noida devised a way to prevent spreading germs between neighbours in a building. 🤓

04/05/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 04/06/2020 8:42 AM
7 comments

  • Rafiq S.
    2 days

    This was already used in vry beginning in China.

  • Faanni K.
    2 days

    Dont trust these sticks ,put your own match box in ya pocket press all kinda buttons.

  • Faanni K.
    2 days

    Chinese did that way before him.

  • Wakas A.
    2 days

    Imagine someone coughs or sneezes on it better to have placed sanitizer

  • Fauzia M.
    2 days

    Oh please this idea was used somewhere else n we hv seen it in a video that surfaced in the beginning of the outbreak

  • Shailja S.
    2 days

    Better put sanitizer outside the lift

  • Brut India
    4 days

    The virus may rest on surfaces such as elevator buttons, but here is how washing your hands may prevent it from infecting you: