Dear Millennials, Food Is An Important Part Of Work-Life Balance

Mood swings, romance, and even your career, food has something to do with all of it. Watch top nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar set the record straight.

17/05/2021 5:27 AM
  • 105.4K
  • 52

32 comments

  • Manseta H.
    2 days

    You are slways best on food intake and diet. Gr8 mam

  • Chiragh C.
    2 days

    What? I drink coffee and no issue as she says

  • Manoj C.
    3 days

  • Mohammad S.
    3 days

    Most of the men wud be struggling to marry if girls only preferred men who knew cooking

  • Nimesh S.
    3 days

    Very nice useful information 🙏

  • Foysal U.
    3 days

  • Aakash
    3 days

  • Akki R.
    3 days

    dark choclate is good for weight loss we all can eat it but it should be original

  • Karishma J.
    3 days

    You are too good

  • জিটু
    3 days

    Loved the second point. Do not be with a guy or a girl who can't cook.

  • Neeru A.
    3 days

    100% true

  • Sujata C.
    3 days

    This woman is so full of bull shit Brut stop showing her videos please

  • Hemalakshmi K.
    3 days

    How abt soup

  • Kajal S.
    3 days

  • Akhilesh S.
    3 days

    Kuch bhi we all know that, what new she is giving knowledge for. Stop that

  • Akhilesh S.
    3 days

    Bakwas

  • Devashish S.
    4 days

    बहुत सुन्दर विडिओ है ये..! हैरत करने वाली तस्वीर है. चमत्कारी. पूरी तरह से हृदय को झकझोर देने वाली. इस व्हिडिओ को तो जरूर कोई ना कोई अवार्ड मिलना चाहिए।

  • Kdj D.
    4 days

  • Ankita P.
    4 days

    All of it make more sense when you don't look at the video.. 😬 no offense..

  • Aasim T.
    4 days

    Her face looks like facepp filter convert 😬

