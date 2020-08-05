back

Distillery Takes A Shot At Hand Sanitisers

You may be lining up outside this Imphal liquor company for a completely different reason. 🧴

05/08/2020 12:57 PM
8 comments

  • Lucy S.
    6 days

    Hand sanitizers are being made in Imphal yes but that wine shop and the queue in the midst of hailstorm is from NTL, also Manipur is a dry state.

  • Brut India
    6 days

    The government has banned the export of alcohol-based hand sanitisers to other nations also grappling with the coronavirus pandemic: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/govt-bans-exports-of-alcohol-based-hand-sanitizers/story-L8iQjwj5hB3YCxlfPu1D3K.html

  • Thomas S.
    6 days

    There is no wine shop in Manipur Imphal coz Manipur is dry State

  • Apurba K.
    05/08/2020 14:58

    Really great boost up thought by the company. Thanks.

  • Th N.
    05/08/2020 13:51

    Haha Manipur is apparently dry state....

  • Sushil P.
    05/08/2020 13:25

    Imphal dry State,

  • प्रकाश ग.
    05/08/2020 13:12

  • Brut India
    05/07/2020 15:48

    The government has banned the export of alcohol-based sanitisers to other countries: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/govt-bans-exports-of-alcohol-based-hand-sanitizers/story-L8iQjwj5hB3YCxlfPu1D3K.html?fbclid=IwAR3PCePJutkb1QqxCY1cRPJROSeuek5M3O99CInUTC69A-kkmNaKF8p88eE