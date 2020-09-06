back
Dr. Devi Shetty On Elitism In Medical Education
“Liberate nursing and paramedical education.” This talk by Dr. Devi Shetty from 2017 found resonance as India struggles to stem Covid-19 cases in 2020.
06/09/2020 11:27 AM
164 comments
Rahul B.2 hours
Wow very deep understanding , such thinking and vision from such mejestic and gentle personality ,I applaud you sir
Vasudev D.11 hours
Need better government educated pm and no CHAMCHAS in government
Sangeeta A.12 hours
Great sir
Anoop B.13 hours
Another SJW with no relation to ground reality. Another swara bhaskar sadly.
Suraj S.13 hours
101% he has the point
Naina S.14 hours
I'm the biggest fan of Dr. Devi shetty
Younas T.18 hours
we need this approach in our education system too.
Funtastic P.18 hours
TOTALLY AGREE WITH YOU SIR .
Dinesh K.18 hours
The policy makers should see this & act in right direction
Salil M.18 hours
Phenomenal influencer couple of years ago he spoke of the co-relation in consumption of high carbohydrates, meat & dairy in our typical Indian desi diet & long term cardiac issues, wherein I use to have high ldl cholesterol with a prescribed statin, I did reduce my carb intake with an increase in natural protein & vitamins & more of a plant based diet, result bang on a drastic change: low ldl cholesterol the next year without a statin which never prior happened despite of regular an hour of a cardio & weight management..... likes of Dr.Devi Shetty are great influencers India drastically needs in such times.... (Request kindly avoid inserting ads of web-series with fake actors.....it's rather a repulsion than advertising, instead use sensible time slots for marketing.)
Anindya P.20 hours
🙈🙈
Dasari A.21 hours
Wonderful speech .I agre that a good no of bright students with original intelligence are not able to become doctors due to poverty
Radhika I.a day
We have intelligent people like Dr.Shetty, then why our system is still the same... Is it such people are quietened by people who want to make money... My daughter wanted to pursue medicine, but the fees is so high... I couldn't afford and had to send abroad, coz the fees is less there...
Mohanraj K.a day
Amazing Sir! That's the harsh reality "kids from poor background cannot dream of becoming a doctor". And towards the end of your speech, the perspective you brought to the table was very new and shows the shortage of talent even in such a big country like us.
Sandeep M.a day
Which college he did MBBS ?.
Soibam P.a day
Dont agree to many of his points.
Vinod P.a day
True
Rishikesh S.a day
INCOMPETENT and THUG elites to be precise🙂. Increase seats increase the thugs.
Ujwal A.a day
Wait for Medical Pack-aze!
Alex P.2 days
What Dr shetty is saying is not absolutely right..Many of his points are true but some are blunders...Well the system as a whole is rotten and most of the stake holders in private medical colleges are politicians and big shots...And of course the rich opt for it because it's meant for them..The real problem is government has not invested much in the health care system...So its dependent on private sector to train doctors.And the method of selection only allows either the rich or the once with reservations to get an eligible seat.Well post MBBS why there should be reservation..? So the middle class who are not rich enough and the once without reservations end up as the real strugglers in the whole race..So invest in health care system..And mind u it's not just for money people opt for dermat and radiology.We r in a country were hitting the doctor is the first thing to release the anger.Change the rules of the game..And may be u might end up getting a good health care..I partly disagree with this great doctor.