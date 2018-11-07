Full Toss! Gautam Gambhir Runs Down AAP For Delhi Pollution

Howzat? Veteran cricketer Gautam Gambhir took a swing at the Aam Aadmi Party for Delhi's horrific air pollution. 🏏🏭
Amit K.12/02/2018 07:42
Sirji aap ne kuch help kiya aaj tak?
Rohit H.11/30/2018 11:19
Gauti is pure bjp
Er S.11/28/2018 03:07
, shi gal aa maan saab
Veer S.11/27/2018 13:07
If education and health system is better due to AAP, then air pollution credit goes to AAP also..
SoOraj J.11/27/2018 12:10
bhai ye bhi bhakt nikal gya😁😁😂😂
Er U.11/27/2018 10:45
I'm your big fan but disappointed with you You're playing politics now. Will wait and see when you get ticket from BJP
Karthik Y.11/27/2018 05:42
It's caused because of people, he is also equally responsible. Dumbwit
Usman A.11/27/2018 04:09
Yeh Dalle Bjp ke Dalle😃😃😃
Mushtaq B.11/26/2018 17:11
Bjp ka tatoo Crkt ma fail huva tu politics
Zeeshan M.11/26/2018 15:51
confirmed BJP ticket
FaiXu F.11/26/2018 12:44
ko jb lgta hai ma peechay hogaya hu woh news k charchay ma ane k layi kch b bolta hai
Abhishek R.11/26/2018 11:13
Well said Gautam Gambhir.. neutral & blunt as always :) "Party in power" be it bjp, congress, aap(currently) Although people are just as much responsible... Last year it was better when there was ban on diwali
Revanasiddappa D.11/26/2018 08:00
We miss you gambir in cricket ground
Ashish S.11/26/2018 06:09
He is the male version of rakhi sawant
Kaiser B.11/26/2018 04:30
Ganga ki b baat kar ...
Anshay D.11/25/2018 19:13
Baap tha tumhara gambhir yaad krna
Anshay D.11/25/2018 19:13
Sirf rajneeti hi krna tum her baat pe ..sare muslim or kuch hindu bjp say fat ti q h tumhari
Akil A.11/25/2018 14:48
So, is Mr. Gambhir is riding bicycle and encouraging his fans to control pollution in Delhi? If we compare the governments of all the states in India, we all know that AAP government is working best for the people. The main problem with Delhi is high population density, higher rate of immigration, most of the jobs concentrated in few cities. Instead of cow dung politics the leaders all over the India should come together and think for solving problems. India is in dire need of sensible politics at least for now if we want to see our future generations healthy and happy.
Sk A.11/25/2018 13:11
Ediotic mind person gambhir.
Tanzin T.11/25/2018 10:30
There one more govt called central govt ... Also responsible for this....