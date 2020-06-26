back
In All Fairness: India’s Obsession With Light Skin
Hindustan Unilever has finally decided to drop the words "fairness", "whitening" and "lightening" from its products. But will this end India's obsession with fairness creams? 👀
06/26/2020 2:57 PM
- 132.8k
- 1.3k
- 89
85 comments
Jaswant S.07/12/2020 03:42
It is all fair in love and war zzeu Tuusi was selected beauty queen I think.
Narayani T.07/11/2020 11:40
The most foolish add, we Indians are born with beautiful complexions which is not the same as others so why do these fair products companies underestimate their own citizens by publishing just stupid adds and create and give a reason for Racism and what not!
Akshay S.07/05/2020 08:43
In Bollywood, villans or persons in negative role are either dark skinned or wear black exclusively. Notice it.
Srinivas B.07/02/2020 23:51
No.
Sonali M.07/02/2020 14:27
Dropping the word fair from fair n lovely ain't changing a thing... It will be still marketed.with some other name like Bagpiper Soda water.
Detested S.07/01/2020 10:59
There are so many Bollywood actress who endorsing fairness cream including Priyanka chopra. And Priyanka chopra supporting black life matter issue and that's why she has to defend herself and giving her clarification about ads she done in past about fairness cream about about making people skin colour white. actress want to protect their global image .
Rakhi V.07/01/2020 10:00
They must drop the ad itself. What are you saying!
Somenath B.07/01/2020 09:19
Disgusting
Soibam P.06/30/2020 11:44
One of my friend used fair and handsome cream for 5 yrs during college time. I couldnt see any diff in his skin tone even after 5 years.
Adela R.06/30/2020 05:24
😳 didn’t know that 😣
Namitha N.06/29/2020 13:07
Fairness cream lightens the skin tone and whitens the facial hair. It will make you look fair only if you are fair. Dark skinny people are also appreciated for their looks. That doesnt mean we are calling for racism. If you are black you must accept it whole heartedly. Many a times miss universe title has been won by dark skin people, they never said fairness cream bagged them the title. I am brown by the way.
Sunny I.06/28/2020 20:27
All the Fairness Products should be banned.
Chandra S.06/28/2020 20:18
This is bad now fairness creams will be available in black market for double rate and people will still buy it.
Akash A.06/28/2020 09:54
Oh now fair and lovely advertises on brut
Annabeth K.06/28/2020 09:24
Oh now its gonna be glowww/white glowwww /pure glow😑😅
Sonali S.06/28/2020 07:32
BOLLYWOOD LOGIC: Shout, " Black lives matter!" (Only for 1 day) Next day:- Start advertising fairness creams. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
Rahul L.06/28/2020 06:32
Hindustan lever should drop the word hindustan imho. :D
Rajlakshmi K.06/28/2020 06:09
Now will they take the next step - stop manufacturing such creams that sell lies - will make you 'fair' in 7 days? People do no succeed in being fair their entire lives, narrow-mindedness continues. 😛 . We need to tell our girls, being fair doesn't mean light skin but being kind, confident and empathetic. So, the first battle has been won. Then next question is to our govt - why give permission to such lies in the first place? That is not fair!
Enung B.06/28/2020 03:51
👎👎👎👎
Ram M.06/28/2020 03:25
Black are Beautiful. White I think have some disease.