India Preps For Mammoth Vaccine Drive
Some of these young Indians will soon take part in the world's biggest vaccination drive ever. Here's how India's Covid-19 inoculation preparation got underway in Hyderabad.
31/12/2020 1:27 PM
- 170.4K
- 1.1K
- 25
23 comments
Sudha S.05/01/2021 14:55
Hope everything goes good and successful
Ayush K.02/01/2021 17:26
Hope everything is going to be good☮️
RK V.02/01/2021 17:01
Leena S.02/01/2021 16:09
All the best india 🇮🇳
Gangadhar S.02/01/2021 12:57
The greatest task force, Health workers are going to engage mammoth job chain, younger generation will be getting a good opportunity to serve the nation.
Varsha D.02/01/2021 06:51
Wow great
Jatin T.01/01/2021 17:04
This is a great step taken by India, so that the vaccine reaches billions of people in short time!
Seden L.01/01/2021 13:58
Vani V.01/01/2021 13:23
Brittney H.31/12/2020 16:43
Sunita S.31/12/2020 16:10
Proud being Indian
Vishvendra S.31/12/2020 16:02
विधाता Bless us all
Venkataraman S.31/12/2020 14:32
Wow great
Adam K.31/12/2020 14:22
‘ God bless all of humanity
Jeer O.31/12/2020 14:17
Kamal K.31/12/2020 14:06
Kamal K.31/12/2020 13:51
Kamal K.31/12/2020 13:47
