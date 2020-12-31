back

India Preps For Mammoth Vaccine Drive

Some of these young Indians will soon take part in the world's biggest vaccination drive ever. Here's how India's Covid-19 inoculation preparation got underway in Hyderabad.

31/12/2020 1:27 PM
Portraits

  1. 3:00

    What’s Up With India’s Ink Attacks?

  2. 3:03

    MP CM Bats For Surveillance To Keep Working Women Safe

  3. 1:34

    More Homemade Fighter Jets For The Air Force

  4. 3:03

    Farmer Invents Self-Sustaining Irrigation Device

  5. 2:11

    Whatsapp’s New Update Explained

  6. 8:07

    The Curious Case Of Munawar Faruqui's Arrest

23 comments

  • Sudha S.
    05/01/2021 14:55

    Hope everything goes good and successful

  • Ayush K.
    02/01/2021 17:26

    Hope everything is going to be good☮️

  • RK V.
    02/01/2021 17:01

    Motherfucker terrorist daughters

  • Leena S.
    02/01/2021 16:09

    All the best india 🇮🇳

  • Gangadhar S.
    02/01/2021 12:57

    The greatest task force, Health workers are going to engage mammoth job chain, younger generation will be getting a good opportunity to serve the nation.

  • Varsha D.
    02/01/2021 06:51

    Wow great

  • Jatin T.
    01/01/2021 17:04

    This is a great step taken by India, so that the vaccine reaches billions of people in short time!

  • Seden L.
    01/01/2021 13:58

    👌👌👌

  • Vani V.
    01/01/2021 13:23

    Chhe v bhh

  • Brittney H.
    31/12/2020 16:43

    Real medicine comes from Nature.

  • Brittney H.
    31/12/2020 16:43

    Ayurvedic Medicine is older and safer than Western vaccines, pills, and surgeries.

  • Brittney H.
    31/12/2020 16:41

    Big pharma is poison.

  • Sunita S.
    31/12/2020 16:10

    Proud being Indian

  • Vishvendra S.
    31/12/2020 16:02

    विधाता Bless us all

  • Venkataraman S.
    31/12/2020 14:32

    Wow great

  • Adam K.
    31/12/2020 14:22

    ‘ God bless all of humanity

  • Jeer O.
    31/12/2020 14:17

    तीनो बिल कितने खतरनाक है | Audio हुआ वायरल | BJP की बड़ी साजिश का पर्दाफाश iss Sarkar ne kisano ke khilaaf aur Ambani/Adani ke faayde ke liye aisi planning ki. https://www.facebook.com/100001221302684/posts/3879844498732889/

  • Kamal K.
    31/12/2020 14:06

    https://healthcare-in-europe.com/en/news/european-parliament-to-investigate-who-pandemic-scandal.html

  • Kamal K.
    31/12/2020 13:51

    https://mobile.twitter.com/anmol_ambani/status/1339142708011495425/photo/1

  • Kamal K.
    31/12/2020 13:47

    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=f1jV3tJ2Lqw&feature=youtu.be

