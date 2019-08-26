India’s Tallest Man Finds Love Out of Reach

At 8 feet 1 inches, he is among the world’s four tallest men but he is struggling to find a girl to marry.
113 comments
Jaswant S.11/09/2019 13:13
The extra height became hypertension for me and family to find gharwali is not on agenda for walking I requ danda eculpace for society feel guity not my fault
Shawn R.10/28/2019 09:09
He shouldn't worry about getting married he's not going to live that long anyway
Max S.09/19/2019 09:20
should concentrate on his health first n maybe things will fall into place...
Raju K.09/17/2019 06:47
M Mila hu aap s numais m
Vipul S.09/16/2019 17:51
Oo ye jesa lg rha h 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Siraz09/16/2019 15:27
We Indians zyada series nai lete isko. Agar sahi waqt me uska ilaj karate toh Kuch treatment karke. Uski height badna rouk de sakte. Agar aise haal raha toh. Maine kai cases dheke hai YouTube jisme Vyakti mout bohat kaam waqt me hogyi thi. Feeling very sad for him
Ragini B.09/16/2019 15:26
God bless you
Gaurav U.09/15/2019 14:47
I'm too, dude... Hak se kaho I'm happy
Arun S.09/15/2019 04:02
try this
Shaji A.09/12/2019 20:55
God bless you
Parmar C.09/12/2019 04:10
Bhai wwe me jana jahi ae
Chamkaur S.09/11/2019 21:23
👋✊👍☝👐👋✋
Ashu B.09/11/2019 17:20
i have met him
Was'Im S.09/10/2019 16:57
Tall guy😉
P K.09/09/2019 15:22
🌹🙏🙏🙏🙏👌🎭🤗👳
Moul S.09/09/2019 08:49
I've met with him before few years! Im mysore
Lokesh B.09/08/2019 05:42
tall guy for you
Sudhir K.09/05/2019 07:08
Good lock jai sri ram
Arthur R.09/04/2019 15:03
Girls these days are too selective
AhmedDhillon B.09/04/2019 07:53
Hopefully he get the hip replacement soon..Could it be a thyroid issue that goes undetected that is causing his alarming height??