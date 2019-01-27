back
Jackfruit Is Joining World Cuisine
This giant fruit is rich in proteins, full of vitamins, and it can take the place of meat in a dish. Indians have long known about the benefits of the humble jackfruit. Now the rest of the world is catching on. 🍲😋
01/27/2019 3:55 PM
60 comments
Ashwini P.02/19/2019 13:52
Fanasachi bhaji..chinch gul dane ghalun..yummy 😋😋
Zirso I.02/18/2019 05:56
We call it JANGPHONG
Sneha G.02/13/2019 09:58
dekha h kabhi
Athira S.02/09/2019 11:42
What the chakka man
Bibhuranjan N.02/04/2019 09:52
No it can't replace meat. Stop enforcing veganism.
Smriti S.01/31/2019 16:58
We need to eat more of katar now
Rahull B.01/29/2019 17:49
see i told u, this will eventually happen one day.
JP A.01/29/2019 15:15
All is fine except pineapple???? Check with a doctor asap bro
Mamun E.01/29/2019 04:42
Jackfruit is National Fruit of bangladesh, Infact you can use all part of this fruit naothing wastage, Seeds or Jackfruit Beech are more tast than fruit 😀
Gopi M.01/29/2019 03:53
Hari
Abinash S.01/28/2019 18:40
last ku aea dekhibaku baki rahibgala, panasa puni ta upare ea kale sapuri bhalia. Chet sala chet.
Mohammad M.01/28/2019 18:00
Jackfruit is the national fruit of Bangladesh
Saiprasad E.01/28/2019 15:43
I am wondering the way it is packed.That's the success of the fruit.I think our success also may come out only other try to explore it.
Brut India01/28/2019 15:36
Not everyone thinks jackfruit is a miracle food by itself. http://wapo.st/2c1685L?tid=ss_tw&utm_term=.a72b8630b63d
Rohit S.01/28/2019 15:12
....chakapazham
Jerine P.01/28/2019 12:32
നമ്മടെ ചക്ക 😍🤣
Brut India01/28/2019 11:33
People can't seem to agree on what jackfruit tastes like — especially if they've never had it before. https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2014/05/01/308708000/heres-the-scoop-on-jackfruit-a-ginormous-fruit-to-feed-the-world
Azhar T.01/28/2019 11:08
কাঠাল (Kathal) in Bengali 😀😀 National fruit of Bangladesh
Ajay S.01/28/2019 11:07
Tastes almost like pineapple 🙄🙄 Lol this page is so funny😂😂😂
Inder S.01/28/2019 10:50
It only looks and tastes like meat. It doesn't have protein.