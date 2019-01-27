back

Jackfruit Is Joining World Cuisine

This giant fruit is rich in proteins, full of vitamins, and it can take the place of meat in a dish. Indians have long known about the benefits of the humble jackfruit. Now the rest of the world is catching on. 🍲😋

01/27/2019 3:55 PM
60 comments

  • Ashwini P.
    02/19/2019 13:52

    Fanasachi bhaji..chinch gul dane ghalun..yummy 😋😋

  • Zirso I.
    02/18/2019 05:56

    We call it JANGPHONG

  • Sneha G.
    02/13/2019 09:58

    dekha h kabhi

  • Athira S.
    02/09/2019 11:42

    What the chakka man

  • Bibhuranjan N.
    02/04/2019 09:52

    No it can't replace meat. Stop enforcing veganism.

  • Smriti S.
    01/31/2019 16:58

    We need to eat more of katar now

  • Rahull B.
    01/29/2019 17:49

    see i told u, this will eventually happen one day.

  • JP A.
    01/29/2019 15:15

    All is fine except pineapple???? Check with a doctor asap bro

  • Mamun E.
    01/29/2019 04:42

    Jackfruit is National Fruit of bangladesh, Infact you can use all part of this fruit naothing wastage, Seeds or Jackfruit Beech are more tast than fruit 😀

  • Gopi M.
    01/29/2019 03:53

    Hari

  • Abinash S.
    01/28/2019 18:40

    last ku aea dekhibaku baki rahibgala, panasa puni ta upare ea kale sapuri bhalia. Chet sala chet.

  • Mohammad M.
    01/28/2019 18:00

    Jackfruit is the national fruit of Bangladesh

  • Saiprasad E.
    01/28/2019 15:43

    I am wondering the way it is packed.That's the success of the fruit.I think our success also may come out only other try to explore it.

  • Brut India
    01/28/2019 15:36

    Not everyone thinks jackfruit is a miracle food by itself. http://wapo.st/2c1685L?tid=ss_tw&utm_term=.a72b8630b63d

  • Rohit S.
    01/28/2019 15:12

    ....chakapazham

  • Jerine P.
    01/28/2019 12:32

    നമ്മടെ ചക്ക 😍🤣

  • Brut India
    01/28/2019 11:33

    People can't seem to agree on what jackfruit tastes like — especially if they've never had it before. https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2014/05/01/308708000/heres-the-scoop-on-jackfruit-a-ginormous-fruit-to-feed-the-world

  • Azhar T.
    01/28/2019 11:08

    কাঠাল (Kathal) in Bengali 😀😀 National fruit of Bangladesh

  • Ajay S.
    01/28/2019 11:07

    Tastes almost like pineapple 🙄🙄 Lol this page is so funny😂😂😂

  • Inder S.
    01/28/2019 10:50

    It only looks and tastes like meat. It doesn't have protein.