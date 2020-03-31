back
Landlord Waives Rent To Help Covid Effort
This landlord said he waived rent for 50 of his poor tenants. Many migrant workers left cities in crowds to avoid paying the high cost of living.
RC M.2 days
Sheit do they even have homes from where they from .
RC M.2 days
now that's a good landlord India
Edwin N.3 days
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Nihaal S.6 days
ఫండ్స్ అయితే కల్లెక్ట్ చేస్తుంది , ఇలాంటి వాలని గాలి కి వదిలెసింది .ఫర్స్ట్ వాళ్లకి కనీసం తిండి కూడా ఏర్పాటు చైలేక పోయింది ప్రభుత్వం
Nivedita S.6 days
God bless u n ur family. Other landlords also should follow his lesson. Good job.
Helenhernandez6 days
Wow he is good Samaritan having a good heart ❤️
Brut India6 days
The National Restaurant Association of India urges mall owners and landlords to waive off the rent for their spaces till June: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/economy/restaurants-urge-mall-owners-landlords-to-waive-rentals-cam-charges-till-june/article31198284.ece
Arindam B.7 days
Sobai k tor bari dak..
Aarti P.7 days
पूरे विश्व की नजर भारत पर है भारत से जीत गया तो बन गया आप सब को विश्व गुरु बनाने में मदद करें.. ...!!!🙏☝️�1me
Niveditha N.03/31/2020 16:52
god will bless everyone don't worry he will answer the prayers
Mebyn S.03/31/2020 16:06
A Good Samaritan
Rich E.03/31/2020 15:18
You are a good man. I am here for you, if you need me in the future.
Salma03/31/2020 15:10
Massive respect! May his tribe increase♥️
Subrata M.03/31/2020 15:09
We should.teach.the lessons from him.
Donna K.03/31/2020 15:05
These are earlier images... The situation is under control... Needless to say the news reporting being emphasized is out-dated. As the migrant labourers plight has been addressed to & additional measures are being put into place.
Jas C.03/31/2020 14:59
I only see local people helping needy people, where is Govt support for this people
Abimbola A.03/31/2020 14:41
May God bless and satisfy the landlord with long life.
Bhuvana R.03/31/2020 14:22
This is what the world needs to hear at this time. Humanity in the midst of catastrophy. God bless him.
MrsPriya S.03/31/2020 14:13
God bless u and ur family sir
Tseyang R.03/31/2020 13:54
👏👍🤩heart of Gold 😳😳