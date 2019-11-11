back

Meet the 5-Rupee Doctor

SC Shankare Gowda is a local hero. He provides medical treatment in rural Karnataka for almost nothing as a fee. 👏👏

11/11/2019 8:57 AM
  • 669.7k
  • 189

  • Channappa M.
    4 days

    Super sir good job sir please contact number

  • Ratan R.
    4 days

    Sir up ko salam

  • Mallesh M.
    4 days

    Super

  • Shetty N.
    4 days

    Great job sir

  • Navya S.
    5 days

    He is hero in Mandya

  • Chandankumar T.
    5 days

    👌🙏👌🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳🌹💞💕

  • C. K.
    5 days

    Thanks

  • Gangadhar H.
    5 days

    Super sir God bless you sir

  • Molikumar K.
    6 days

    Great sir

  • Santhosh P.
    6 days

    ಸೂಪರ್ ಸರ್

  • Mamatha B.
    6 days

    Great

  • Prabakar P.
    6 days

    Super

  • Sumalatha M.
    6 days

    Good doctor

  • Ramdev B.
    6 days

    Super

  • Bullet J.
    7 days

    Namma doctoru

  • Kumara S.
    7 days

    In our mandya district, he is proud of our country

  • Mourya N.
    12/11/2019 15:34

    Love you sir

  • Vivekananda N.
    12/11/2019 03:58

    happy life Sir

  • Ragavendra M.
    12/11/2019 02:20

    Spr

  • Shwetha V.
    12/10/2019 17:07

    Nice job doctor all the best