Video Calling Service Now In Covid Hospitals
Patna Wedding Turns Into Coronavirus Cluster
Hindu Cremations At Mumbai's Muslim Qabristan
Mass Covid Burial Sparks Outrage
Newlyweds Use Wedding Funds To Help With Covid
Religions Innovate For Coronavirus
Shan A.06/29/2020 06:22
Even gods are facing Corona.. my thoughts of god dont exist is getting stronger..thanks to corona😜
Devakumar S.06/28/2020 03:44
They are afraid that ppl will forget God, so coming up with things like this.
Nataraj B.06/25/2020 16:50
Thanks to lord raaam its all his invention !!!!
Suraj S.06/25/2020 05:40
I💗machine GOD 🌞👑🌏Machine makes human life easier comfortable and luxurious 🌞👸🤴🌏 SCIENCE and TECHNOLOGY is the best religion for everyone in the world 🌞🔭🌎
Sunil V.06/25/2020 02:11
Holy water need science
Aditya C.06/24/2020 18:36
holy water nahi , amrut
Dibakar G.06/24/2020 14:21
Modi's candle light failed to stop corona. After that Modi tried The Gang's water but Indian medical refused 😀 https://theprint.in/health/can-gangajal-treat-covid-19-modi-govt-wants-a-study-icmr-says-no/415365/
Harshal Y.06/24/2020 14:04
Dekhna kahi Sanitizer na pile log 🤣
Lx G.06/24/2020 13:05
holy water,? lol 😆😆😆
Chandrima M.06/24/2020 12:21
Just like Baba's bivuti?
Chandrima M.06/24/2020 12:20
People drink easily without hesitation, God never teaches such lesson, God gives us brain, education ....
Shalini C.06/24/2020 10:32
Sanitizer dispenser can also be used
Issa A.06/24/2020 09:49
Let there be light of truth,no blind faith?!
Brut India06/24/2020 09:40
Religious institutions are under innovation for new ways to deal with their faith. Meanwhile, a day after the Supreme Court allowed only those who tested negative to participate in the Rath Yatra, one servitor has tested positive for Covid-19: https://scroll.in/latest/965463/coronavirus-jagannath-temple-servitor-tests-positive-before-rath-yatra-in-odisha
Iqra M.06/24/2020 09:20
His Drug can or can't treat corona but yes the label is desh bhakt as main ingredient is gau mutra 😂😂😂
Dushyant S.06/24/2020 09:17
Now, no need of Corona Vaxeen, just spread this holy medicinal water on Corona victim
Raju J.06/24/2020 08:57
Hallelujah preise the Lord amen
Vɩvɘĸ S.06/24/2020 08:54
ricebags are everywhere 😂😂
Sunoop B.06/24/2020 08:46
https://bit.ly/2YRrMTY... similar products are now available in Bangalore