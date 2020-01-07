back

Russia's Oil Spill Turns River Red

Earlier this month, Russia declared a state of emergency after 20,000 tons of power plant fuel leaked into this Arctic river, turning it red. 😱

07/01/2020 6:57 AM
9 comments

  • Kelvin F.
    07/03/2020 10:29

    Putin has a major stake in this company

  • Gulshan G.
    07/03/2020 02:29

    1 month old news

  • Praveen A.
    07/01/2020 10:14

    Russia, we urge please do it fast because it will not only affect Russia.It will affect our planet.

  • Harinder S.
    07/01/2020 09:08

    1st Chernobyl n now this

  • Ajay Y.
    07/01/2020 07:20

    Now days of doom coming near... created by elites

  • Furkan B.
    07/01/2020 07:13

    Why only Russia is having these problems.since they have Chernobyl nuclear disaster and now this

  • Banke S.
    07/01/2020 07:12

    Jay Jay Shri ram

  • Sushmita D.
    07/01/2020 07:06

    Pls cover Assam oil well explosion....

  • SuchithraMani
    07/01/2020 07:04

    Wow👍👍👍👍