Russia's Oil Spill Turns River Red
Earlier this month, Russia declared a state of emergency after 20,000 tons of power plant fuel leaked into this Arctic river, turning it red. 😱
07/01/2020 6:57 AM
9 comments
Kelvin F.07/03/2020 10:29
Putin has a major stake in this company
Gulshan G.07/03/2020 02:29
1 month old news
Praveen A.07/01/2020 10:14
Russia, we urge please do it fast because it will not only affect Russia.It will affect our planet.
Harinder S.07/01/2020 09:08
1st Chernobyl n now this
Ajay Y.07/01/2020 07:20
Now days of doom coming near... created by elites
Furkan B.07/01/2020 07:13
Why only Russia is having these problems.since they have Chernobyl nuclear disaster and now this
Banke S.07/01/2020 07:12
Jay Jay Shri ram
Sushmita D.07/01/2020 07:06
Pls cover Assam oil well explosion....
SuchithraMani07/01/2020 07:04
Wow👍👍👍👍